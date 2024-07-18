Man sentenced for violations

Michael Ellis McBride came before Judge John Mercer on Tuesday, entering his admissions to the reported violations in the petition to revoke. After discussion between the parties, McBride was committed to the Department of Corrections for the remaining five years of his sentence, with credit for 701 days of street time and 44 days time served in jail. McBride was remanded to the custody of the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office for transport to the Department of Corrections.

Appearing for a change of plea pursuant to a plea agreement, James William Hill pleaded guilty to one felony count of failure to give notice of change of address by a sexual or violent offender. Hill’s attorney, Justin Kalmbach, advised the court that Hill has already been sentenced for other charges in Flathead County and has been approved for the NEXUS program within the Department of Corrections. The parties informed Judge Mercer that the Sanders County sentence will run concurrently with the sentence imposed in Flathead County. As both parties waived the completion of a presentence investigation report, Judge Mercer proceeded to sentencing, with Hill committed to four years in the Department of Corrections. Hill will receive credit for 230 days time served and must follow all of the conditions already set forth in the Flathead County judgment. Hill was also remanded to the custody of the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office for transport to the Department of Corrections.