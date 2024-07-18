State issues fire season reminders

The office of Troy Downing, Commissioner of Securities & Insurance and Montana State Auditor, released a reminder to Montanans regarding protection during the fire season. Downing reports:

On Wednesday July 10, 2024, the Horse Gulch Wildfire grew rapidly near Canyon Ferry Lake and claimed the life of a wildland firefighter pilot, Juliana Turchetti. “Our deepest condolences go out to this brave pilot, her family, and friends during this difficult time,” said Commissioner Downing. “We are grateful to all those putting their lives in danger to protect our homes, businesses, and property.”

Commissioner Downing reminds Montanans to be proactive and take the necessary steps to prepare and protect their property. “It is crucial for Montanans living in wildfire danger areas to mitigate risk and create an inventory list,” said Downing. “Before a fire, simply walking around your house taking pictures of your property can speed up the claims process and ensure you are properly paid by the insurance company for losses.”

If your property suffers damage from wildfires:

Call your insurance agent as soon as possible to file a claim.

Mitigate further damage but do not rush to repair or throw out damaged items without first speaking with your adjuster.

Document the damages. Using your phone, take pictures and videos of the damaged property. Include appliances numbers and samples of damaged items.

Keep receipts of all expenses associated with the fire. Hotel rooms, groceries, clothing, and mitigation materials, such as tarps, may be eligible for reimbursement by your insurance company.

Contact the CSI with questions, concerns, or help navigating the claims process.

Contractor fraud is common after catastrophic losses. To avoid being taken advantage of, Downing's office recommends getting a written estimate and only signing a contract after contacting your agent or adjuster. Never pay a contractor up-front or sign over your insurance settlement payment. Make sure your contractor is properly licensed and has references and no reported complaints against them.

For questions regarding insurance coverage and steps to take, contact the CSI office at 406-444-2040, or visit csimt.gov/your-insurance/fire.