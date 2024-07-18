T. Falls approves zoning changes

The air was stifling as Thompson Falls City Council members met to discuss several issues with a full house last week. After months of discuss and changes, the council approved the second reading of the updated city zoning ordinance. With last Monday's vote, the changes will go into effect in 30 days.

The zoning ordinance updates and changes created much discussion with public comments, mainly regarding yard fences on corner lots. The issue of blocked vision of traffic through homeowners' fences created lengthy discussions. The council listened to public opinions and worked on revising the standards in residential zones. The problem is with privacy fences higher than three feet and/or shrubs and trees that block the view of oncoming traffic on these corner lots. Some wording in Ordinance No. 358 caused confusion and had to be revised. The council went through the public comments in the second reading of ordinances, debated and did a rereading to see what changes are needed. "Zoning is not a permanent thing. It's fluid," Earlene Powell from Ward 2 said. Council member Raoul Ribeiro, said after much discussion, "Let's move forward and have practical work on this."

The 24-page ordinance handout consists of several business and residential items to be amended in Title 10 for the purpose of promoting the health, safety, or general welfare and other public requirements of the city. The first reading of the ordinance was at the June 10 council meeting. Other action items included placement permits for Conex boxes, to ensure compliance with setback requirements. "These containers are big and have become popular for storage and need to be placed on properties with consideration to neighbors," Mayor Rusti Leivestad said. The updated ordinance can be found on the city's website.

Other agenda items included the reappointment of Library Board Trustee Karen Dwyer. The council unanimously passed the motion to re-appoint Dwyer. The zoning committee vacancy was filled by Catherine DeWitt. Water and sewer project reimbursements were approved. The water project bill was $3,044.75 for the preliminary design, and sewer projects phases 1 and 2 received $6,740.63, which includes the west side of town and downtown near the lagoons. Phases 3 and 4 were reimbursed for the preliminary and final design at $60,875, for the east side of town from Grove Street and heading east.

The council discussed the ordinance to allow a dog kennel for boarding to be built in city limits. The request came from Michael Liss of Thompson Falls. "There is a need for a boarding kennel in Thompson Falls. We are thinking of 10 to 12 kennels to start with on a small half acre area," Liss said. The council and public had questions and concerns regarding issues with the plan such as noise level. The council took comments from Liss and the public into consideration and tabled their decision. Council members Shawni Vaught, Ward 3, and Ribeiro said they would like to see written plans in greater detail to see what a kennel would look like for the community.

The mayor's report consisted of a request that citizens watch their water usage. "Please be careful with watering and refrain from watering between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m." Mayor Leivestad also commented on the fact that the pool is open and has great lifeguards on duty. Leivestad reminded the attendees of the guidelines for meeting conduct. "Please be respectful with no foul language. Be considerate of those who wish to speak. Please keep comments brief. The city accepts all public comments and appreciates your patience. Comments are public records."

Mayor Leivestad stated, "These processes take time. If we rushed through them it wouldn't be fair to the community." The mayor further stated that requests for ordinances to allow new or changing developments have to be respected. If the council or committees didn't take their time to research all aspects of a request, they would not be doing their job for the community.

The mayor also commented that the Peace Run through town was amazing to witness. The runners gave her a certificate, honoring Thompson Falls in appreciation and gratitude for the enthusiasm shown and support for their run. Mayor Leivestad said meeting the runners and hearing their story of how they run all over the world to spread peace to communities was a memorable experience.

Vaught gave praise to the Public Works Department and Jon Haun for his hard work and pool maintenance. She also said thanks to the Ledger for the write-up appreciating the volunteers from the community for their years of service.