Betty Jean (Engberg) Hoge

"Grandma Betty"

In the early hours of July 6, 2024, Betty Jean Hoge passed away at her home after a battle with complications from a heart-related illness.

Betty is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband of 42 years, Chris Hoge; loving daughters Shellie Van Duker (David), Sherrie Jackson, and Pamela Zednick (Brian); and their father, Edwin Herring; grandchildren Emery, Courtney, Carson, Bradley, and Rachel; great grandchildren Hayley, Rilyn, Ella, Parker, and Ilya; brother Rodney Engberg (Maud), many nieces and nephews, and notably, Rosie MoonPie (her beloved canine companion).

Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Dorothy Engberg, brothers Robert Engberg and Kenneth Engberg, sisters Sharon Gaffney and Shirley Engberg, son Edwin (Eddie) Herring, and granddaughter Christina Jackson.

Betty was born in Carrington, North Dakota, on September 29, 1947, to Lester and Dorothy Engberg and was the youngest of six children. The family settled in Marysville, Washington, in 1957, where Betty attended Marysville High School, married, and started her family. On December 12, 1981, Betty was married to Chris Hoge. They made their home in Stanwood, Washington, where they raised their family on a small farm creating cherished memories. Betty worked for Stanwood School District for many years where she developed her love and special talent for teaching and helping children.

Betty and Chris relocated to Noxon, Montana, in August of 1998 where they owned and operated Noxon Mercantile and became actively involved in the community. Shortly after selling the mercantile in 2013, Betty began working for Noxon School as a paraprofessional until 2023, when sadly, her health no longer allowed her to continue.

Up until her last days, Betty had hoped to return to work with the kids at school. There wasn't a day that went by where she didn't talk about at least one of the students at the school. Betty's talent for cultivating relationships with and recognizing the value of each student she met is unprecedented.

Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and teacher. Over the years, Betty went on many fun and memorable adventures with her girlfriends, was an avid reader, loved sunshine and flowers, and enjoyed the beauty and serenity of Northwest Montana. Betty was an advocate for all children, family, friends, and most recently she was an advocate for herself during her health journey. We will miss her positive attitude, spunk, radiant smile, and unwavering love for life and family.

Arrangements for a celebration of Betty's life will be announced at a later date.