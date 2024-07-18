October 9, 1952 – July 10, 2024

Joan Lee Braun, aged 71, passed away peacefully in Spokane, Washington, on July 10, 2024, surrounded by her loved ones. Born October 9, 1952, in Fargo, North Dakota, Joan was the beloved daughter of Eugene and Evelyn Dahl. She grew up in a nurturing family environment that inspired her lifelong dedication to children and education.

Joan grew up in a small but close-knit community in Gwinner, North Dakota, alongside her older siblings, Howard and Laura, and her younger brother, Brian, as well as numerous cousins and other relatives. She enjoyed black coffee and playing card and board games, especially Scrabble, her favorite. She loved playing and watching sports, particularly football, a passion her father, Gene, introduced her to. She was a lifelong fan of the Minnesota Vikings, especially Alan Page, Carl Eller, and the rest of the "Purple People Eaters" Defensive Line of the 60s and 70s.

Joan graduated from Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota, in 1974 with a degree in education. She began her career as a kindergarten teacher in Ellendale, North Dakota, marking the start of her lifelong devotion to caring for children. Her journey eventually took her to Thompson Falls, Montana, where she fell in love with the mountains and married Leon Finley. Together, they welcomed a son, Derek. In Thompson Falls, Joan also formed close friendships with Brenda Drake and Bonnie Abbott.

In 1991, Joan married Frank Braun and moved to Lompoc, California. There, they welcomed three more children: Laura Jean, Micah and Matthew.

Joan's devotion to her family and faith was unparalleled. She successfully homeschooled all four of her children, ensuring they received a comprehensive and loving education at home. Joan was passionate about volunteering and making a difference in the lives of young ones in her community. She spent countless hours volunteering at Lompoc Foursquare Church, working alongside her beloved friend Anne Johnson in the youth group snack bar. Joan and Anne's special friendship is forever immortalized in the 2004 film "Sideways," where they can be seen walking together in Lompoc's Old Town Market.

Joan's life was a testament to kindness and compassion. Her strong Christian faith helped her overcome many challenges. She was known for her love of Jesus, kind demeanor, selflessness, and unwavering commitment to the well-being of her children and all of God's children.

Joan is preceded in death by her father, Eugene; her mother, Evelyn; her husband, Frank Braun; and her sister-in-law, Ann Dahl. She is survived by her siblings and their spouses: Howard Dahl of Fargo; Brian Dahl (Terrie) of Fargo; and Laura Dvorak (Bill) of Madison, Wisconsin. She is also survived by her children and grandchildren: Derek Finley of Spokane Valley, Washington (wife Erica, children Caleb and Miles); Laura Jean Doyle of Spokane (husband John, children Destiny, John, and Kiersten); Micah Braun (wife Susannah) of Trout Creek, Montana; and Matthew Braun of Trout Creek. She is also survived by her extended family and numerous friends who will miss her dearly.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 24 at the Falls Chapel Pentecostal Church in Thompson Falls, Montana.

"The Lord bless you, and keep you; The Lord make His face shine upon you, and be gracious to you; The Lord lift up His countenance upon you, and give you peace."

Numbers 6:24-26 (NKJV