Vicky Heath passed away on July 3, 2024, after a short illness. She was born Vera Lou Holt on February 6, 1942, to Gordon Holt and Elsie Managhan Holt in Missoula, Montana. When she started school, there was another child named Vera, so she was called Vicky and that stuck with her the rest of her life. She was raised in Hot Springs, Montana, where her father owned and operated the Shell service station and then the Plymouth and Dodge dealership. Gordon suffered a heart attack and passed away suddenly on November 5, 1956. Elsie continued managing the Holt Motor Sales business until December 1959. Vicky had an older sister, Wilma, who married Walter Reil. They lived in Spokane, Washington, and had two children, Luann and Walter.

Vicky's home ec teacher introduced her to a cowboy from Virginia, Everett Lee Heath, and they were married on November 27, 1957. The couple moved around quite a bit in the next few years. Casey was born in Kalispell, MT in 1958, Jennie was born in 1960 while they worked on a ranch in Big Arm and Julie was born in 1961 as Lee owned and operated a service station in Polson, MT. The family moved a couple more times before moving to Reardan, WA in 1965. Lee went to work on several dams in the state. Vicky went to work first cleaning house for the banker and then at the post office. She worked in the office and then drove a mail route for a total of seven years. She enjoyed staying active. She was a member of the TOPS group, a group of ladies watching their figures! She helped lead the Good Time Gals 4-H group with sewing and cooking, and then helped Diane Brommer start the first horse 4-H club, the Reardan Renegades. She was quite skilled at sewing and sewed many outfits for her girls and shirts for Casey and Lee. She also sewed the horse 4-H club's flags and banners.

In 1976, after 11 years of living in Washington, the family moved back to Montana where they leased a ranch in Thompson Falls. Then in 1979, they were able to buy a ranch of their own on Camas Prairie. Vicky continued working, first at Gambles in Hot Springs and then at Hot Springs Health and Rehab. She finally retired in 1997.

Vicky was preceded in death by Lee, her husband of 56 years, parents Gordon & Elsie Holt, sister Wilma Reil, granddaughter Shana Tempero and great grandson Kaden McElderry.

She is survived by her three children, Casey (Carol) Heath, Jennie (Glenn) Jorgenson, Julie (Evan Melton) Heath. Grandchildren, Kelli (Justin) Korus, Brandi Stevens, April (Sam) Charlo, Tom (Lynnae) Magera, Bob Magera, Pam Magera, Shawna (Eric) Gerrity. Great grandchildren, Barrett and Warren Korus, Clayton Stevens, Mick Brown, Nick Barnard, Zoey, Brooke, Mackenzie, Erica, Kiya & Jayla Charlo, Kane, Anna & Gracie Gerrity. Niece Luann Reil and nephew Walter Reil.

There will be a private family graveside service at the Murray Memorial Cemetery in Lonepine, Montana, July 27, 2024, at 2 pm.

