Letter: Honoring our parents

When our parents Carl and Linda Haywood died, in April 2024 and June 2024 respectively, we experienced our shock and concern over what to do first and next. Many readers understand the grieving cycle and processes that need to be followed.

Our extended family and those we care for grew upon on arrival to Thompson Falls. We have all visited at different times over the years, but this was different, we needed help.

I am worried that I will miss someone, but please know our in tent is to show our gratitude to all those that helped us through. Thank you to the Sanders County Coroners office, Clerk of Court. Sheriff's Department, USPS, Whitefish Credit Union, First Security Bank, Thompson Falls Ambulance, Energy Partners, Bennett Real Estate Clark Fork Title and Rocks And Minerals.com for getting us through the home matters and business matter.

Deep emotional and spiritual gratitude to Carl and Linda's friends that were really family for both of them and those they left behind. Dave and Gloria Bennett, Ron and Elizabeth Petrie (grandson Christian), Kathy Harris, Jason and Mary Trego and Linda's best friends Renee Klinger and Ms. Lillian.

Thompson Falls is a special place as you all know. We will do our best to honor our parents and keep your secret so we can continue the wholesomeness that comes from calling that little piece of paradise home.

— Chaz Haywood, Keezletown, Virginia