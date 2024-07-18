Living an episode of 'Little House'

Growing up, I loved "Little House on the Prairie." I loved the show and the books. I read the whole series over again every couple of years.

I've always said if I could go back in time, I'd be a pioneer. I believe I could figure out how to grow things and make clothes and I think I'd be a pretty good homesteader.

In those days, the communities rallied around families in need. In one "Little House" episode, Charles Ingalls gets hurt falling out of a tree right at harvest time, and Walnut Grove helps with the harvest so he can keep his oxen.

Times have changed since the days of Laura Ingalls Wilder, but that sense of community remains.

When my dad had a stroke last month, we started getting a little anxious about haying season. Each year, things just get done and my dad just knows how to fix things. I have some skills, but I'm by no means a farmer. I'm better at hopping on the tractor and making rounds once everything is hooked up.

I am also fiercely independent at times and have a hard time asking for help. In this case, however, I had to reach out. We had so many people offering assistance, and the effort reminded me of "Little House." Neighbors helped open up the fields because I was nervous about hitting a fence. Another taught me how to change blades on the swather. Yet another neighbor brought a tractor and helped rake. My uncle drove up from Wyoming to help cut.

Another local rancher took the time to come teach me about the equipment, how to bale hay, and how to troubleshoot issues. I now refer to him as my Fairy Godfarmer because he helped me through every step of the harvest.

The story had a happy ending. Dad is home and doing well, the hay is done, and I now joke that I'm 95% a farmer. I'm still amazed and proud at what we accomplished last week. I hope that someday when someone else needs help, I'll be there.

— Annie Wooden