Over the Hill Gang beats the heat Monday

The Over the Hill Gang had a beautiful day of golf on Monday, with Gary Thompson getting the men’s low gross score with 40. Dennis Gripp earned the men’s low net score with 31. Jan Thompson carded the women's low net score with a 38.

Jens Jantzen sank the long putt on No. 11, while Jan Thompson took that honor on No. 12 and Rusty Haggard on No. 13. Rich Hooten’s drive was the closest to pin on No. 14. Rick Kendall hit the long drive on No. 15. Gary Moe sank the long putt on No. 15, with Will Mitchell getting the long putt on No. 16. Charlie Hooten got the closest to pin on No. 17 and Larry Eddy had the long putt on No. 17. On No. 18, Tom Pride had the long putt while Bruce Sterling smashed the longest drive for the men and Kristy Beaty took that honor for the women.

Chip-ins were sinking all over the course, including for Gary Thompson and Pride on No. 13, Rick Hagedorn on No. 11, Sterling on No. 17 and Dave Petteys on No. 18. The chip-ins for Sterling and Petteys earned them birdies as well

Rusty Haggard, Thompson and Pride won the pay for par game on No. 13. got a pay for par on No. 13 along with Gary Thompson and Tom Pride.