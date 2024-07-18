Thompson, Helvey lead Thursday ladies

The ladies had another hot day at the River’s Bend golf course with Jan Thompson and Tori Helvey getting the low team gross score with their 99, while Chris Kelly and Karli Thomas earned the low team net score with a 67. Tina Wheeler proved her skills getting the low individual gross score of 44, and Kelly earned the low individual net score with 30. Wheeler came out on top getting the closest to pin on No. 10, while Barb Petteys had the closest to pin on No. 11. Jeanne Holleran added another closest to pin on hole No. 14, with Kim Pardee earning closest to pin on No. 17. Liz Morkert showed her skills, sinking the long putt on No. 12, while also hitting the short drive on No. 13. Chris Kelly earned the long putt on No. 15, and Madi Wheeler showed her strong arm earning the long putt on No. 16. Megan Baxter got the long drive on No. 18, along with Lana Nolen.

STANDINGS

Katrina/Annie/BarbW 90.5

Tina/Jeanne 86.5

Kelly/BarbP 84.5

Healy/Kayla/Joni 81.5

Lana/Liz 79

Katie/Madi 77

Marshanna/Blair 72.5

Rebecka/Karissa/Karli 68.5

Danice/Kristy 66

KimS/ChrisK/KimP 66

Jan/Tori 64

Sharon/ChrisG 23.5