Fun, education combine at Plains School

The Plains police, firefighters and ambulance service made a special call to Plains School this summer, but it wasn't an emergency, it was part of the Plains School Summer Program.

"I absolutely enjoy getting out in the community and starting a positive rapport with the kids of the community," said Plains Police Officer Rob Geenen, who met with the kids with fellow officer, Rick Nickolaus, as part of the fourth year of the school program. Geenen and Nickolaus talked about their jobs, showed the children their equipment and let them get into the back seat of a squad car.

They also told them of the importance of 9-1-1. The students received a goody bag, complete with a junior police officer badge. "We want them to know that we're the good guys and we're here to keep them safe," said Geenen. "We just took the time to mentor the kids and talk about our jobs," he said. The kids broke into small groups and rotated between the police, fire department and ambulance service.

"I think it's good for them to be exposed to the emergency crew members so there won't be any fear interacting with them in the event of an emergency situation. Also, exposing kids to a variety of jobs is always good for their future choices," said Gena Ferlan, the primary coordinator of the six-week program, which ended last Thursday. "The summer program is focused on gardening, movement, STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics), and most importantly, fun," she said.

The program started on June 10 and ran Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon. The number of children varied each day, but Ferlan said it ranged between 21 to 44 children from 5 to 12 years old and many had participated in the program in previous years. They had 74 children from kindergarten to sixth grade show up over the course of the summer. Kindergarteners were there on Mondays only. The staff this year included Ferlan, teacher Tanna Klammer, and para educator Ricki Kulawinski. The program was free and was the result of a grant obtained by Plains Elementary School Principal Kevin Meredith.

"I think it was a success based on the returning kids and the daily happiness shown by the kids. A special thanks to all the people who donated time, materials, and information to our program. Without them the program would not have been as enriching," said Ferlan, who teaches elementary school physical education, Title 1, and driver's education.

The last special activity was building tool boxes last Tuesday, compliments of Studs Building and Home in Plains, which provided the materials and volunteer help in erecting the structures. "We enjoy doing this. We have fun and it gets the staff out doing something different," said Joel Collett, owner of Studs Building and Home. Collett was on hand, along with his wife Wendy, daughter Halle, Sarah Carlile, and Emily Kujala to help the 25 kids construct the tool boxes.

"It's great that they do this," said Ferlan, who added that she appreciated all the guest visitors and those at the site of the field trips. Joel Collett spent an entire day cutting the six parts of the tool box. Ferlan said the tool box activity went well and the kids finished their projects within two hours.

The kids also had a field trip to Bonnie Plant Farms, the Forest Service's Plains-Thompson Falls Ranger District, the Wild Horse Nursery, all in Plains, and the Wild Horse Lavender Farm on River Road West some 12 miles west of town. Ginnie Loveall of Bonnie Plant Farms was also a guest speaker at the school.

"I love this, this is so real," said Bruce Beckstead, who owns the lavender farm with his wife, Carissa McNamara. The couple were assisted by their son, 11-year-old John McNamara, and Carissa's mother, Karrie Baldwin of Thompson Falls. The visit to the Wild Horse Lavender Farm was the farthest field trip for the 32 boys and girls in the program that day.

The kids were broken into small groups for the three stations. "Farmer John" had the garden station where he explained to the students how the vegetables and fruits grow. The kids were allowed to pick a handful of peas and were given freshly grown carrots.

"Nana" Baldwin had the lavender station and explained the various uses of the lavender plant. The kids cut out a small batch of lavender to take home. At McNamara's station, the kids were introduced to various seeds and explained where food comes from. She showed them a hummingbird nest, which she pointed out was partly made with sheep wool.

The kids' stop at the sheep pen might have been their favorite, said McNamara, who provided pellets for the kids to feed the flock. She even had an unofficial sheep calling contest. Six-year-old Shilo Pinter was the winner in the first group.

This was the second year the lavender farm was part of the school program. Montana Farmers Union co-sponsored the lavender farm's participation in the program. "Montana Farmers Union is the largest, oldest, grassroots agricultural advocacy organization in Montana, and they are tremendous supporters of youth in agriculture, rural communities, Future Farmers of America, and 4-H," said McNamara, adding that part of the Farmers Union's mission is youth education.

"We have spent our lives working a small family farm, which means we are deeply connected to our food systems. Most schools don't teach small family farm agriculture, especially in the younger grades, so we invite youth out with the hopes that they will get excited and passionate, as well as learn that the entire world runs on agriculture," said McNamara. "The kids are wonderful to have on the farm. They are the future and we love teaching them about small family farms, where their food comes from, 4-H, and agricultural advocacy," she added.

Agriculture was a big aspect of the Plains School Summer Program. For the second consecutive year, the kids planted a vegetable garden at the school, spending about 20 minutes each day maintaining it throughout the program. "It's good for kids to see where our food comes from and it's fun and enriching," said Ferlan. She added that this was the first time that Bonnie Farms gave the school kids a tour of their business, but they decided that it would be a good outreach program. Bonnie Plants donated the soil and plants for the garden at the school and let the kids plant strawberries on the tour, which they were allowed to take home.

"Agriculture isn't just farming and food, but forestry, fisheries, water, and textiles. We hope to teach youth that without small family farms and rural communities, not only is there no food, but no clothing, and no stewardship in our forests and fisheries," said McNamara, who also said that protecting small family farms is essential for "maintaining rural populations, safeguarding the environment, and making certain that if youth want to have a future in agriculture, we do all we can to make that happen."

The purpose of the summer program was to enrich the kids' summer by having them do crafts, play games, and learn new things. The program was free and included a snack and lunch. They played games, such as tag, kickball, water games, hula hoop races, an obstacle course, and "GaGa Ball." The kids took a walking field trip to the Wildhorse Nursery in Plains, where the owner gave the group a tour of the nursery and gave the kids flowers and goody bags.

At the Plains-Thompson Falls Ranger District, they learned about the wildland fire engines, how to spray water, and they got to meet Smokey Bear. Lyle Fisher, a paramedic and the public information officer for Plains Ambulance Service, and three other EMS volunteers, gave the kids a tour of their ambulance and gear, along with their water rescue equipment.