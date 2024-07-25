Jamboree offers cool fun in summer heat

The Thompson Falls Chicken Jamboree resumed its annual festivities during the heat of summer with highs in the 100s. To add to the event and cool things down a bit, an ice cream wagon arrived for the first time to offer free cones and root beer floats. Ice creams such as huckleberry fudge and graham slam, made from graham crackers, were some of the many flavors to choose from.

Koo Koo Sint Coffee also made its jamboree debut with free cups of coffee and bags of coffee to buy. Owners Sylvia and Luke Miller are happy to be a part of this event, according to Luke. "We recently started supplying Surplus Grocery with their coffees as well," he added.

New to the jamboree and other events across the county and beyond are Trout Creek clown performers, Alicia and Preston Wenz. They have been to St Regis' annual Flea Market and other gatherings throughout the summer. "We have been busy every weekend since St Regis. We sometimes attend by request to entertain the crowds and are paid. Other times it's volunteer time," Alicia explained. She offers face painting to children of all ages while husband Preston Wenz makes balloon animals and tells jokes. "We will be at the Huckleberry Festival this year, and the Sanders County Fair," Alicia said.

The jamboree has free chicken cooked by local volunteers that comes fresh and hot off the grill. Dee Burrell busily grills thighs and drumsticks while others prepare the sides to fill up the plates. "It has been going well. I'm pretty much trying to stay cool," Burrell said. With the passing of Don Burrell last November, Gene Nelson has picked up the slack and spoon to help out in the serving line. Nelson, Jim Engebretson, Bill Ingram and Virgil Holtrop happily scoop up beans and other sides that are offered free to attendees of the Chicken Jamboree.

Live music once again filled the air in the Power Park as people sat in lounge chairs visiting under trees or walked around and mingled. The pavilion offered picnic tables to eat at while visiting or listening to the gospel songs. The free event instills a sense of community and a place to relax on a sweltering day. School-aged kids could freely hang out together eating ice cream with faces painted and carrying balloon animals for the first time at the yearly event. It is reminiscent of a bygone era, not to be taken for granted.