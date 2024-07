Montana State University has announced its undergraduate honor rolls for spring semester 2024. Lydia French of Plains was named to the President’s List, earning a 4.0 GPA for the semester. Emma Kardokus of Heron, Callie McDaniels of Lonepine, Kalen Lien from Plains and Sydney Jackson of Hot Springs were named to the Dean’s List, meaning they achieved a GPA of 3.5 or above for the semester.