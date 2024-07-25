Remember When?

50 YEARS AGO • MAY 9, 1974

SWIMMING POOL PROPOSAL STUDIED

The possibility of constructing a junior olympic size swimming pool with half of the cost being funded by Bureau of Outdoor Recreation funds was explored Monday evening at a meeting of the city, school trustees and representatives of various local civic organizations.

Fred Statson, swimming coach at the University of Montana and Tom Greenwood of the Montana Dept. of Fish & Game, which handles BOR fund allocations in Montana, explained the program whereby a new pool 45 by 75 feet could be constructed for approximately $70,000. The community’s share would be $35,000, part of which can be in the form of donated labor.

Stetson explained that volunteer work, such as digging and backfilling and help in actual construction could comprise a portion of the community’s half of the cost.

The cost figure presented would include a bathhouse, heating, filtration, chlorination and all other necessary equipment and a metal fence around the pool.

Water for the pool would be obtained from the old city well which is used now only for irrigating Previs Field. It would not be utilizing water from the city water system.

The City council previously indicated it is willing to allocate funds from the sale of logs from the 40-acre sewer lagoon site and also proceeds from the sale of the present pool and lots towards a new swimming facility. (The former city pool was located at the corner of Preston Avenue and Washington Street.)

The Community Improvement Fund, headed by Gary Gunderson, has approximately $2,000 which might go towards the project and both the Lions and Woman’s clubs have volunteered large contributions: the Lions $2,000, the Women’s Club $2,000.

Stetson estimated the cost of heating water for the 200,000-gallon pool during the summer months would be $2,000 with an additional cost of about $400 for chlorine gas and soda ash. He suggested that a minimum charge be made for season tickets and for single admissions.

Dean Margelin, representing the City Council, accepted an application form from Greenwood and said another community meeting should be held before any decision is made.

60 YEARS AGO • JULY 2, 1964

RANKIN STIRS UP MEMORIES

The appearance of J. Wellington Rankin in district court here last week caused some old timers to recollect earlier days in Thompson Falls. Sheriff A. Ben Cox brought in a clipping from a 1921 newspaper, probably the Ledger, telling of the murder trial in which Mr. and Mrs. Fred McCully were adjudged guilty of murdering their soldier son-in-law, Leon Richardson. The McCullys were sentenced to life imprisonment.

“Rankin,” recalled Sheriff Cox, “was attorney general then and he assisted the late A.A. Alvord, Sanders County attorney, to prosecute the case.”

Rankin asked Cox the other day if he remembered the case.

The clipping, sent to the sheriff from Helena, describes the trip made by Sheriff Joe Hartman to take the couple to the prison at Deer Lodge. Mrs. Hartman accompanied them also. The Hartmans had attended the wedding of the McCullys 28 years previously and had always been friends.

A part of the clipping reads: “The hardest part of the trip to Deer Lodge was when the train pulled through Plains, the hometown of the McCullys and off in the distance across the river they could see the old homestead section which had been their home since marriage. Tears stained the faces of the couple as they went through Plains and saw the little old ranch home section and knew they were seeing it for the last time - that they were passing by the old home never to return to it.”

Their son-in-law was found shot to death in his automobile at a lonely spot in the roadway a short distance from the McCully farm.