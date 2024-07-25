Our Viewpoint: Politics is big business in MT

Your Best Source For Sanders County News
The big news in politics this week is President Joe Biden announcing he won't seek reelection and the Democratic party is deciding how to pick a new nominee.
However, the big news isn't the big business. Montana's Senate race has gained national attention for the big dollars raised. According to the...
Reader Comments(1)
sequoiashelley writes:
You make a great point about money spent in political races. We need legislators to create and vote for laws that limit the money that goes to politicians, and to increase transparency. Overturn Citizens United!
07/24/2024, 1:30 pm