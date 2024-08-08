4-H members compete at Congress

More than 190 4-H members from across the state, including more than a dozen from Sanders County, visited Montana State University last mont for the Montana 4-H Congress, an annual event offering competitive events, workshops, entertainment and social events.

As the youth development program of MSU Extension, Montana 4-H reaches more than 17,000 youth each year and is supported by more than 3,000 volunteers.

Competitive topics at the event, which ran July 9-12, included career communications, demonstrations, fashion review, gavel games, horse judging, hippology, illustrated talk, livestock judging, public speaking, quilting, stirrups and videography.

Among Sanders County participants, Cody Hafner placed first in Illustrated Talk and Claire Wrobleski placed third in that category. Both qualified to attend National 4-H Congress in Atlanta this November. Kara Christensen took third place in Prepared Speech, and Jayden Cook was third in the Stir-Ups cooking competition. The Hippology Team of Madison Chojnacky, Mackenzie Tulloch, Hannah Warnes and Lina Sturman (from Lake County 4-H) took first place and qualified for the National Western Round-Up in Denver, to be held January 2025. The team is coached by Wendy Carr. Other county 4-H members participating in state Congress were Mikiah Cook, Melodie Cook, Sage Doble, Andrew Wrobleski, Daniel Warnes and Alida Feiro.

Brett Schomer, Montana 4-H youth leadership specialist, said 4-H Congress is one of the largest events offered throughout the year. Schomer said Congress provides members with an in-depth educational experience and an opportunity to explore the MSU campus.

"This experience is unlike any other Montana 4-H offers," said Schomer. "Our youth network with other members across the state and gain exposure to career pathways by interacting with MSU faculty and staff, many of whom are experts in their field."

Nearly 30 volunteers participated in Congress this year. Schomer said Extension agents and volunteers are a critical component of the event.

"Our volunteers make Montana 4-H Congress a success year after year," said Schomer. "Contest judging, workshops, chaperoning and logistics require a significant amount of planning and execution that simply isn't possible without support from volunteers across the state."