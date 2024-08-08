Building for Bees

A group of children helped local bees last weekend by making them artificial shelters, compliments of the Eastern County Conservation District and the Green Mountain Conservation District.

This was the first time the two county entities teamed up with Studs Building and Home in Plains to construct the six-foot tall and four-foot wide bee houses. Six girls and three boys from 5-13 years old and one adult, all from Plains, took part in the bee house project, which was headed by Emily Baker of the conservation district in Plains and Morgan Owens of the conservation district in Trout Creek, along with Studs staff member Amy McGraw. It was McGraw's idea to have the project at Studs. Orval Kuester of Plains also volunteered his time to help.

The bee houses are primarily for mason bees and while they do not produce honey, like honeybees, they are pollinators. "They are one of the major pollinators because they pollinate 120 times more efficiently than honeybees," said Owens, the administrator for the Green Mountain Conservation District.

The nonprofit organization Ecological Landscape Alliance notes that 250-300 female mason bees can pollinate an acre of apples or cherries. In addition, mason bees are solitary bees and do not sting. According to the National Wildlife Federation, providing bee houses gives the bees a needed boost for nesting purposes.

The birdhouse-like bee houses were comprised of two sides, a floor, roof, and back. The inside is filled with cut logs drilled with holes and bamboo and phragmite reeds of various sizes. Kuester manned the staple gun to attach the sides, back, floor, and roof together while McGraw, Baker, and Owens helped drill the holes and insert the reeds. "Last year was the first time I've ever heard about mason bees, so I made three bee houses myself," said Kuester. "We need more bees for pollination," he added. Kuester said that mason bees lay their eggs in the reeds starting in the back of the house and work their way forward, then plug the reed with mud. He said they'll stay in the reed cocoon until spring when they emerge.

Baker said the houses provide an easier place for them to lay eggs, and it protects them throughout the winter. "They will find any tube made from other critters, usually beetles, to lay their eggs in otherwise," she said, adding that while the houses are mostly for nesting, they can also serve as a shelter and protection for them from predators.

Parents also jumped in to help with construction. The materials were paid for with the help of a Pollinator Initiative state grant, according to Baker. "We love bees," said Baker, the administrator for the Eastern County Conservation District. She and Owens spent several days last spring throughout the county handing out free packets of flower seeds as part of the Pollinator Initiative and promoting pollinator insects and birds. Baker also participated in the Plains beautification program by planting a site of flowers along the greenway. She said they'd like to see other communities participate. The two will again participate in the Agriculture Day activity put on by the Sanders County Extension Office in October.

"I think this is a fun and educational program. The people involved were able to be outside learning and working with their hands to create something useful," said Joel Collett, owner of Studs Building and Home. It took the group about an hour and a half to make their bee houses. "I've never seen one of these in my life, I've been a cocoon myself I guess, but I've always wanted to learn more about these bees," said Teesha Flanagan, the only adult to show up for the event without a child. Sarah Carlile helped her daughter, Dakota Holotta, make a bee house. Carlile also made one for her son, Billyray, who couldn't make it to the event. Baker and McGraw also made bee houses for their places. Kuester made extra houses in case others wanted them.

"This was incredible. All the kids got to build their houses," said Owens, who feels it was very successful and wants to do it again next year. Kuester found another bee house pattern and would like to look into using it next time. Amy McCliman, whose daughters Quincy, 5, and Pepper, 8, made bee houses, said they would be looking for mason bees right after getting their houses up. They already have seven beehives at home. Kuester said the best placement for the houses is facing south or southeast to get the morning sun.

"The whole point of our Pollination Initiative is to broaden pollinators habitat in Sanders County," said Baker, who added that the bee house event was a great project for kids and it helps spread the word about pollinators.