Huck Fest offers fun for families

Trout Creek will come alive Saturday and Sunday for the 44th Annual Huckleberry Festival. The fun-filled weekend includes a pancake breakfast, fun run, booths, vendors, live entertainment, an auction and more.

The theme for this year’s festival is “It’s a Purple Party!” The logo was designed by Juanita Gambrel of Thompson Falls and features a bear jumping into a pool of huckleberries. Crowder Design of Thompson Falls adapted the logo for shirts and other festival swag.

The Trout Creek Rural Fire Department kicks things off Saturday morning with the traditional pancake breakfast. Volunteers will serve up huckleberry pancakes, scrambled eggs and ham from 7-11 a.m. at the fire hall.

At 8:30 a.m., runners and walkers will participate in the 5K fun run around Trout Creek. The parade this year will begin at 10:30 a.m. Serving as grand marshals are Dave and Deb Oliver of Thompson Falls. “They are outstanding members of the community. They have brought smiles and rhythm to many events throughout our area and beyond with their music and volunteering,” said festival volunteer Marilyn Saunders.

Saunders said the number of vendors is up to nearly 100 this year. “There really is something for everyone to enjoy,” she expressed.

The annual auction, featuring donations from throughout the region, begins at 4 p.m. and will include tools, gardening and household items, gift baskets and a variety of meats. Funds from the auction go back to the festival. “Auctioneer Kevin Hill always makes it fun,” Saunders said.

On Sunday, the festival worship service begins at the stage at 10 a.m., and the dessert and jams/jellies contest begins at noon. A horseshoe tournament starts at 1 p.m. and the festival wraps up for the weekend at 4 p.m.

A variety of live entertainment will be featured both days on the festival stage, including the Olivers’ Western Sky Band at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. At 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the always popular pie eating contest will take place at the stage. Kids can enjoy crafts and other activities at the children’s activity pavilion from noon to 4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. The festival will sell huckleberries at the green building for $80 a gallon. Saunders said the festival is buying from pickers in the Libby area. “The berries are nice and plump and full,” she said.

Entry and parking at the festival are free. “It’s a great opportunity for families to come and enjoy the day without spending a lot of money, as the entertainment is also free,” Saunders said, adding that the kids’ craft pavilion will accept donations.

The festival is also hosting a design contest for the 2025 logo and offering a $300 prize for the chosen design. For more information, visit http://www.huckleberryfestival.com.