Question of the Week: Do you feel the rain, or just get wet?

Your Best Source For Sanders County News
ANJEL CEELY, Plains - “Why not a little bit of both? In a sense it’s like saying your glass is half empty or full. You can’t have one without the other.”
MICHELLE TURNER, Paradise - “I feel the rain.”
CECILIA HARRIS, Plains - “I feel the rain in the way the earth lets out its emotions.”
LIAM LYMAN, Plains - “I feel the rain. It just feels nice.”
DREW CAREY, Plains - “I definitely feel the rain.”
ADRIAN NASS, Plains- “Personally it is a mix of both. Literally you feel the rain, and the after effects like the coldness.”
Reader Comments(0)