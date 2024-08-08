Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Question of the Week: Do you feel the rain, or just get wet?

Shannon Brown | Aug 08, 20240
ANJEL CEELY, Plains - “Why not a little bit of both? In a sense it’s like saying your glass is half empty or full. You can’t have one without the other.”

MICHELLE TURNER, Paradise - “I feel the rain.”

CECILIA HARRIS, Plains - “I feel the rain in the way the earth lets out its emotions.”

LIAM LYMAN, Plains - “I feel the rain. It just feels nice.”

DREW CAREY, Plains - “I definitely feel the rain.”

ADRIAN NASS, Plains- “Personally it is a mix of both. Literally you feel the rain, and the after effects like the coldness.”

