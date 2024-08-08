Remember When?

50 YEARS AGO • JUNE, 1974

FIREMEN GO TO FISH FRY

Thompson Falls firemen went to a fish fry Thursday as guests of Superintendent O.L. (Rip) Holo, but he hadn’t exactly planned it that way.

A fish smoker in a shed at the rear of the Holo residence malfunctioned resulting in fire damage to one wall and part of the roof of the shed.

GAMBLES BIG FISH CONTEST (Ad)

Go fishing, catch a big one and win a prize!

Remington semi-automatic .22 rifle ($54.95 value) for largest Rainbow or Native trout

Fly Rod & Reel for largest Bull Trout or Pike

Spinning Rod & Reel for largest Bass or Perch.

Fish must be caught in Sanders County waters. Weekly prize given for best display of fish caught that week.

Bring your fish to Gambles (Thompson Falls) to weigh and register.

1974 Fishing & Hunting Licenses For Sale Here

Go to Gambles for Fishing, Camping & Hunting Supplies

BIG FISH CONTEST (Ad)

Rob’s Sporting Goods - Plains, Montana

4 Classes - 7 Prizes

TROUT -

1st - Fenwick fly rod & Pflueger medalist reel

2nd - Martin fly rod & reel

PIKE -

1st - Berkeley spin rod & reel

2nd - Jorgensen trolling rod & Penn reel

BASS -

1st - Berkeley spin rod & reel

2nd - Berkeley spin cast rod with reel

SQUAW FISH OR SUCKER -

1st - Jorgensen pack pole with spin reel

Entries must be caught in western Montana and weighed at Rob’s Sporting Goods in Plains. Winners judged by weight.

COUNTY AWARDS 3 BRIDGE BIDS

Sanders County commissioners have accepted bids for three prestressed concrete bridges to replace spans washed out or destroyed in the January flood.

Central Pre-Mix Concrete of Spokane will supply the spans: the Prospect Creek span to be erected near the mouth of Clear Creek, and Elk Creek and Pilgrim Creek Bridge at Noxon.

In other action, the commissioners voted to conduct a second public auction from the Courthouse steps to sell the old Perma bridge. Bids for the Perma span, no longer used, will be accepted with all salvage rights and also without the wooden stringers. Andrew Wilkinson purchased the steel removed from the old Prospect Creek bridge for $300 at the auction held at the same time the Perma span was offered.

ROBERTS BUYS DAIRY ROUTE

Kim Roberts has announced the acquisition of the Carnation Dairy Products route from Mr. and Mrs. R.J. (Dick and Georgenia) Wilkinson. The Wilkinsons are retaining their Conoco bulk agency.

The route provides delivery of Carnation products in Sanders County west of Plains.

The Wilkinsons acquired the route several years ago from Carl & Myrtle Gibson in the late 1950s.

At one time, about 20 years ago, the route included the pickup and delivery to Sandpoint of raw grade A dairy milk produced by a number of farmers in western Sanders County. However, grade A milk production gradually proved too costly and one by one the producers dropped out of the program.

For years, the Wilkinsons, as did their predecessors, drove to Sandpoint several times a week to pick up dairy products for delivery to retail outlets under refrigerated conditions. Now the products are delivered to Sanders County by Carnation.

I called the Wilkinson home for more information and was told that when they had the route the milk was still bottled in glass. They also hauled 5 gallon cans of buttermilk to Ed Hawkins, owner of the Litehouse Restaurant at Hope, Idaho and that’s how Litehouse salad dressing began.