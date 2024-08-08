Biek tour explores, celebrates sustainable farms

Get ready for an unforgettable journey through the heart of Western Montana's agricultural landscapes with the inaugural Clark Fork River Pedal & Farm Tour. This 30-mile bike tour, set to take place on Saturday, August 17th, offers participants a unique opportunity to explore the region’s diverse farms while enjoying the scenic beauty along the Clark Fork River.

Riders will meander through sunlit forests, glide along the riverbanks, and traverse meadows where agriculture has flourished for generations. The tour features visits to several sustainable farms, each offering a glimpse into local food production and sustainable farming practices. Highlights of the tour include stops at: Cavill Ranch, Cold Spring Ranch, 3H Simmental, Marjerrison Mill, Wild Horse Lavender, Marjerrison Family Farm and ColdSpringRanch.

The tour begins and concludes at the Sanders County Fairgrounds, fondly referred to as the “last of the best,” where participants will be treated to a locally grown and sourced meal. The feast includes pulled beef or bison sandwiches, roasted green beans, baked beans, cucumber salad, potato salad, corn on the cob, cubed melon, dessert, and a complimentary wine or beer drink token. Live music from Spa City Sound will provide the perfect backdrop to this farm-to-table experience.

Organized by Kaniksu Land Trust, Montana Farmers Union, Montana State University Extension Sanders County, and sponsored by AgWest, Whitefish Credit Union, and Montana Department of Commerce, this inaugural event aims to connect residents and visitors with the lands and food growers that contribute so much to the community.

Cost is $85 and includes ride registration, t-shirt, snacks, water, full lunch, and a drink token. The lunch-only option is $40. Registration deadline is Sunday, August 11th. Register at kaniksu.org/happenings.

Agricultural producers from Sanders County are invited to join as vendors at the fairgrounds during lunch. This event is a wonderful opportunity for producers to showcase their goods and connect with the community. For more information or questions, please contact Juli Thurston at [email protected] or 406-827-6934.