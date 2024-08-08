Justice Court

Your Best Source For Sanders County News
Montana Highway Patrol
Ronald Scott, 53, speeding in a restricted zone, $105.
Michael Combs, 49, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.
David Hill, 78, operating without liability insurance in effect, 1st offense, $85; seatbelt violation, $20.
Joel Reyes-Lopez, 65, seatbelt violation, $20.
Steven Roos, 65, violation in a work zone, $235.
Eric Thornton, 38, careless driving, $45.
James Stokes, 70, seatbelt violation, $20.
Robert Arnold, 60, day speeding, $20.
Paul Dix, 65, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Sanders County Sheriff’s Office
Robert Smith, 54, driving without a valid driver’s license, $585 with $250 suspended.
Joseph Vanzant, 42, privacy in communications - threats to inflict injury/repeated use of profane language, 1st offense, $135.
Kyle Homola, 39, day speeding, $70; operating with expired registration, $45.
Owen Christensen, 22, speeding in a restricted zone, $65.
Charlisa Seyler, 45, disorderly conduct, $135.
Sanders County Attorney
Roderick Evans, disorderly conduct.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks
Beth Fitterer, 54, fishing without a license, $135.
Reader Comments(0)