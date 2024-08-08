McNamara picks scorpion for pocket pet 4-H project

Judges might be a little hesitant about getting too close to one 4-H member's entry at the Sanders County Fair competition on Aug. 29.

"It's kinda fun when their eyes get real big, but it's kinda nice when they edge a little closer," said 11-year-old John McNamara of the South Side Sparks club, who has shown a tarantula and a snake for his pocket pet project in past years and judges were reluctant to get close to his projects, let alone hold them. This year, McNamara has several projects - photography, drawings, crochet, embroidery, floriculture, and horticulture - but his favorite this year might be a scorpion he named "Forest."

"They're just so unique to me, not boring, like sheep or dogs or other pets," said McNamara, who is also showing sheep, rabbits and poultry projects. McNamara got his forest emperor scorpion about a year and a half ago in Missoula. The Asian scorpion was only two and a half inches long when he got it. It's now almost six inches in length. He hasn't determined the scorpion's gender, but he's still working on it.

McNamara has been working with Forest for months, getting it used to being held. He watches for signs of aggression stances in the arachnid. While it has pinched his clothing, he's never been stung by Forest or by his younger scorpion, "Goldie," an Arizona desert hairy scorpion that he got about six months ago.

As with all his reptiles, arachnids and insects, he's had to research information about the scorpions to feed them a proper diet and create the right living quarters. He also handles Goldie, but with more caution. "Forest is much calmer. Goldie tried to sting me the first time I went to pick him up. And he's fast," said McNamara. He picks up Forest by using a piece of cardboard and nudges it up onto his hand. He handles them every few days, but plans to handle Forest more as the fair gets closer. "If you're calm, it'll be calm. You can't show any fear when you pick them up," he said.

"It has been a huge opportunity to help him grow with his imagination and love for all living things," said Bruce Beckstead, John's father. Neither Beckstead nor his mother, Carissa McNamara, have any interest in holding John's scorpions, spiders, snakes, or his Madagascar hissing cockroaches. "It's so constructive for him. He takes care of them and provides for them and works hard for them," said Beckstead.

"Bruce will hold anything. He likes holding the snakes, but not so much the spiders and scorpions, but he would. I will not hold the scorpions or tarantulas, yet," said Carissa. John said that recently Forest got out of its container and his mother was in a panic mode looking for it. "I could tell she was about to have a cow," John said. During the search, she was moving items around in John's closet, and actually touched Forest thinking it was John's toy scorpion. "She gave a loud shrill, like a surprised yell," he said with a giant grin.

Even when he caught it two hours into the search, she wouldn't hold the cage close enough to get the scorpion back into the container. "When his tarantula gets out it doesn't go far, but the scorpion goes and hides," said Carissa. "Snakes do get out from time to time, less now that he is older, luckily we have found them all. In some pretty interesting ways," she added.

His bedroom is filled with 19 terrariums with three lizards, two adult cockroaches and countless babies, crickets, three tarantulas, and a dozen snakes from 10 inches long to one some five and a half feet long. More than 30 snake skin sheds hang from the wall. In another room in the house, he has over 100 mice of various sizes and ages in his "mouse motel," which he uses to feed his snakes. He especially likes that Goldie gives off a green glow in the dark under a black light, similar to how the desert scorpions look like in the moonlight, said McNamara. But his favorite pet is "Uma Fang," his 7-year old tarantula, which was his pocket pet entry at last year's fair. "I think he's my best friend. I'm going to miss him when he goes," he said.

McNamara has been a member of the South Side Sparks for more than four years. Juli Thurston, the Sanders County extension agent, said he was the first to have a tarantula pocket pet entry and is probably the only one to ever enter a scorpion. Thurston, extension agent since 2016, said she's not surprised in any of McNamara's pocket pet projects. "He comes up with such creative ideas often," she said.

His mother said he's been fascinated with insects, arachnids and reptiles since he was a baby. He is an ardent reader of books and is often on the Internet researching animals. He'd like to someday convert his parents' 80-acre ranch west of Plains into a petting zoo, which would include unique and exotic creatures, such as a glass frog, which is on his wish list of critters he'd like to have. However, because it's a protected species, he believes he'll have to wait until he opens his zoo to get one. His mother said he's far from finished building his critter collection. He'd like to have a Nile Monitor Lizard and a cockroach from New York City.