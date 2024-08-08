Water issues concern ranchers

Water may be a hot commodity in Montana, increasingly so during these dry summers and low snowpack winters. Sanders County residents who own property on the Flathead Reservation also must adjust to changing water restrictions.

Ranchers concerned with irrigation restrictions in the Hot Springs area are faced with even more restrictions according to Koshon LaCounte, the Flathead Indian Irrigation Project North Division Supervisor. He said availability of water has affected allotments this year. “Winter has not replenished the water. It carried over into spring and summer. The bank account was depleted down to zero.” LaCounte said that all water deliveries were to be stopped on July 22. “No water will be let out of the Hubbart Dam,” LaCounte said. This means no irrigation for farmers and ranchers the rest of this year, who depend on water from the upper and lower Dry Fork reservoirs located near Lonepine. “We need a wonderful snowpack, and the aquifers need a snowpack,” LaCounte said. The sources of water for the Camas and Hot Springs regions include the Upper and Lower Dry Fork Reservoirs on the Hubbart Dam, and the North Little Bitterroot Lake and River between Kalispell and Libby.

Lydia Lee from Hot Springs reported that they have been restricted on irrigating their hay fields for livestock. Lee said their allotment for this year has gone down from seven inches to two inches. “Ranches are up for sale because of the water shortage,” she expressed.

According to Brian Lipscomb, president and CEO of Energy Keepers, Inc. in Polson, “The last nine years have been the warmest on record. From the 2022 report, global temperatures are steadily rising,” Lipscomb explained at a climate change talk at the Paradise Center last fall.

Lipscomb’s tribal, regional and national leadership experience helps agencies plan for the future of energy sustainability. Lipscomb has given guidance for the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes’ (CSKT) ownership and operation of the first tribal hydroelectric dam, the Seli'š Ksanka Qlispe' Dam, formerly Kerr Dam and also known as SKQ Dam. Energy Keepers Inc is located on Kerr Dam Road in Polson and is owned by CSKT. The Tribes took control of the dam in 2015. The tribes also own the Mission Valley Power Company. They have control over water sources on the reservation above and below ground as well as headwaters of rivers that flow off of the reservation.

A compact outlining the operations and management of water on the Flathead Indian Reservation took effect in September 2021, according to the Department of Natural Resource and Conservation. The Flathead Reservation Water Management Board was established, consisting of members appointed by the State of Montana and CSKT. It is the authority for all water rights permitting and changes within the Flathead Indian Reservation in perpetuity.

Ranchers and farmers in the Hot Springs area pay a yearly per-acre fee in order to access water on the reservation. In 2024, the fee was $39 per acre. When Mahlon and Lydia Lee bought their land in 2015, they said the fee was $22 an acre. While the property owners must pay the fee each year, they say there is no guarantee that water will be available for livestock and irrigation.

Bruce White, , who is the Camas division commissioner for the Flathead Irrigation District, said the water court received over 1,000 objections to the compact. “The whole process cannot be completed until objections are heard and the court finalizes the issue,” he said, adding that if the land owners were getting water, paying the fee wouldn’t be as big of an issue. “In years past, we used to get sometimes over a foot of water. This year we got .2 feet.” White said he normally harvests 2,000 bales, but this year only got 900.

Chuck Stephens from Hot Springs believes that there is plenty of water to serve the ranches and farms in the Hot Springs and Camas districts. The compact has to be adjudicated at the Montana Water Court in Bozeman with a cost of $45 million to bring it to fruition, according to Stephens. Better management of the water usage through Mission Valley Power would have given us more over the past three years,” Stephens said. “People are having to haul water from their own wells or a neighbor’s to irrigate their fields. We could grow so much more and make a good living if we didn’t have water restrictions. The decreased allotment has forced people out of the area. The school and businesses suffer as well.” He feels that the town of Hot Springs will die without water. “This affects the entire state of Montana. It has become political and has several tentacles that branch from the original problem.”

White said the water was shut off to irrigation on Monday, July 29. “The water allotment had been reduced to the point where we couldn’t irrigate our fields for any more cuttings. We’ve been mostly without water for over three weeks,” he said last week. The starting date for irrigating is set for April 15 of next year.. Without rain, irrigation water is their only way to grow hay and pasture grass for livestock. “We pay $39 an acre for operation and maintenance of the dam and irrigation infrastructure. The management of the ditches and equipment is solely up to the tribes,” White said. Roy Merritt of Hot Springs feels that the issue of a poorly maintained project has been going on for several years. He said the Cooperative Management Entity (CME) agreement with the Bureau of Indian Affairs ran well. “When the treaty was signed in 1855 it gave the tribes water rights on and off the Flathead Reservation,” he added. It was an exchange for giving up more than 20 million acres of land to the United States government. Merritt said the lien that was filed in 1926 by the federal government on the properties was half paid off in 2002. “That allowed the water users, ranchers and farmers to regain control of the water rights. But a clause in the treaty allowed the tribes to retain control if they felt the water wasn’t being properly managed,” Merritt explained. “We are members of the Flathead Irrigation district but do not receive water from the lake. Not one drop comes to us,” Merritt said. “We pay pumping costs, too,” he added. There are approximately 120 farmers and ranchers from Sanders County who continue to pay the $39 per acre fee but currently are receiving no water for their cost, according to White and Merritt.

The water rights settlement of 2019, co-sponsored by senators Steve Daines and Jon Tester and backed by the Trump administration, authorized CSKT to manage the water under the Senate Bill 3019 Montana Water Rights Protection Act. Mahlon Lee said they need to sell 80 acres of their ranch to offset the loss of hay and pasture due to the lack of water. “I know of two ranchers who have sold out,” he said. White stated that he will have to sell cattle or buy hay this year to feed them. “This isn’t going to go away,” White said. The issue of water shortages and maintaining a balance between usage and conservation is a deep subject.

LaCounte stated that the district is focusing on maintenance of the infrastructure that services the Camas/Hot Springs areas. He said they plan to catch up on issues that have affected the success of delivering water this year. “It has been a failed system this year. Mother Nature hasn’t been any help this year either,” he said. Though the water has been stopped there is one more farmer with a big order that LaCounte said they are trying to fill. “The ditch riders have a big job to do. They take in water orders from landowners and help with maintenance. They are key employees this time of year, moving water from the dam to the fields,” he said. LaCounte is hopeful that the infrastructure issues will improve even if the water availability does not.