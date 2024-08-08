Jimmy Melvin 'Jim' Walker

Jim Walker passed into God’s hands May 18, 2024, from Lewy Body Dementia & metastasized cancer. He was 77 years young.

Born in Hanford, California, on July 21, 1946, he was the middle child of Carol and Velma (Greve) Walker. Jim was proud of his pioneer heritage. The Greves were early settlers in Coalinga, California. The Walkers were “Okies” escaping The Dust Bowl. Jim inherited the best from both sides: good looks, personality, temperament, and talents. Raised in a Jesus-loving family, he accepted his Lord and Savior at age 12. For the rest of his life, through sorrow and joy, God never let go of him. A natural athletic ability added strength and grace to his movement through life whatever the circumstances.

Jim enlisted in the Air Force on October 5, 1965, and served his country at Travis AFB, California, repairing instrumentation on damaged helicopters. He also unloaded C-47s full of coffins of soldiers returning home to their final resting places. He never forgot that so many had died. July 4th was his favorite holiday and he embraced any day the American Flag was to be flown. Although marriage to his high school sweetheart during this time ended unexpectedly, it did bless him with a beloved daughter – Stacy.

Jim was a very private person, who lived fully in the present, while trusting God for whatever the future held. He would tell you that life began for him when he met the love of his life – Fiona – and moved to Montana. They married July 30, 2007 and built a log home on 20 acres. There Jim was able to enjoy his favorite work – using his dump truck & back-hoe for occasional jobs locally (which left plenty of time for exploring Montana and beyond – often on his favorite Harley with Fiona riding on the back).

In 2010, Jim was diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer. Jim & Fiona settled in Thompson Falls, and reluctantly sold the Eureka home, realizing it wasn’t practical anymore. Jim was passionate about flowers and together they planted over 200 different iris over the years.

In 2019, Jim and Fiona traveled to Australia. During that trip, Jim’s undiagnosed dementia came to the forefront. It was another 18 months before comprehensive testing diagnosed Lewy Body Dementia & Frontotemporal Dementia. Even as cancer spread to his bones, and dementias gradually swept away reasoning, memory and ability to function, Jim’s sweet, loving, tender and caring intuitive side shined even brighter. He was profoundly aware of God’s creation and the beauty that surrounded him. He had no fear of dying and looked forward to “going home”. Although his final months were spent mostly sleeping, in his moments of consciousness he was talking with Jesus, smiling, chuckling, praying for the salvation of others, and at peace. Via Facetime, Jim was able to “visit” with family members including daughter Stacy, and Marsha (beloved cousin).

Jim is survived by his wife Fiona; beloved cat Mocha; daughter Stacy; brother Robert (Pam) Walker; sister Linda (Earl) Scales; Aunts Norma & Lila; and numerous cousins & other relatives.

Interment was at Western Montana Veteran’s Cemetery, Missoula, Montana, with full military honors.

Fiona would like to express deep gratitude to VA’s Veteran Directed Care Program which allowed Jim to remain at home by providing additional caregiving resources. Also to CFVH Hospice who were there to the end (and beyond) including Jeannette’s caring attendance to Jim’s body at passing. Also Wayne of Sunset Hills Funeral Homes who paid attention to every needed detail. Pastors John and Cheryl Chamblin and our church family at Falls Chapel were there at a moment’s notice when needed and continue to provide loving support (just as they always have). Susan Lawson – God timed your visit perfectly. We shared truly sacred moments that are indelibly in my memory. Kody Schneider, CNA – your caring and skill were beyond anything I could have expected & during such a critical time. I hope you never forget what a blessing you have been. God brought all of you into our lives at the exact moment needed. We could not have got through this time without you.

In memory of him Jim would want you to have the assurance of salvation through Jesus, and the power of the Holy Spirit in your life. Jim knew without a doubt that finding true meaning in life, and facing any challenge presented, depended on this. If you wish to honor Jim’s memory, please consider a donation to the missionaries supported by Falls Chapel or your church home.