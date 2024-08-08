Our Viewpoint: Help keep our local wildlife wild

Last week as I was walking down Main Street in Thompson Falls, distracted by waving at someone driving by, I nearly ran into a doe huddled in some shade just off the sidewalk. It shocked me and I jumped back a bit as the deer just stood there. (As a side note, one thing that's important to know about me is that my brother and his best friend told me that deer were aliens and that's why their eyes glowed. It still influences me to this day.) Finally the deer just stepped aside a bit, but never was bothered by me being there.

Later that day, I was driving up the Mule Pasture to take my pal Walter for a walk. From Main Street to the trail, I saw two instances of deer eating food or scraps that residents had thrown over their fence for critters to eat.

We're lucky in Sanders County to live among deer, elk, moose, bear, mountain lions, and even skunks, raccoons and other animals. It's nice to be able to look out your window and see turkeys making their daily rounds.

However, feeding the wildlife doesn't help anyone. You may get to see these wild animals up close and personal, but it creates a reliance on humans that can disrupt their natural behaviors. Just as we humans have evolved, so do the animals. Depending on humans for food makes the animals less capable of finding food on their own and more susceptible to starvation if those human food sources are removed.

Animals can also get health issues from eating human food. Wild animals are not adapted to process human food, which can cause malnutrition and other issues. We've all seen the "town deer" that look unhealthy.

Another risk of feeding wild animals is the possibility of increasing the likelihood of conflicts with humans. Animals can lose their natural fear of people, just as the deer had that I encountered on Main Street last week, leading them to approach humans more frequently and aggressively. Animals create safety hazards when they rummage through trash or start damaging property.

The best practice is to be responsible in supporting local wildlife. Enjoy them from a distance and do your best to promote their natural habitats. Help educate new residents or your neighbors about the negative effects of feeding wildlife. Opening those lines of communication will keep the harmony between humans and wildlife so that future generations can enjoy living among the deer, elk, turkeys and other animals.

— Annie Wooden