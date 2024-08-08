Real Estate Trends

Buyers have slight advantage

July was a sudden scorcher! The meteorologist seems to have the best job on the planet, as he has been paid to be pretty egregiously incorrect quite often this season (apologies to any meteorologists out there). May the huckleberries be benefitting from these last few nice rains.

As to the real estate market, the inventory is still growing, but it is still at a much slower rate seasonally. Those low interest rate loans are hard to part with when you have to start over with a much higher rate. The sales were down for both land and homes for the last month, up for commercial and no change for ranches. Under contract properties were up, which is typical for the season, with August, September and October our largest inventory closing months.

While inventory is giving a few more choices, it is still tight. Average sold price for homes is down, while land is up. The contingent sale activity continues to be on the rise, as is seasonally predicted. The commercial market trend had a sale in the market, a good sign.

Sanders remains just slightly in the buyer's market territory, all stats considered. Properties that are priced well are still going rather quickly, but overall days on market for residential grew to 151 days average for sold properties. Forty six percent of listings decreased their price, which is higher than last month and seems to be a lasting trend indicating we have crested the top.

In June for residential, 13 homes sold, with 121 listed and 27 under contract. Land was less positive with 9 bare land sales, 144 active and 12 under contract. The market is steady right now, with listings trickling on the market. The interest rates have had a little relief, but not enough yet to make a change in the market. From the ground, election years are always a bit of a rodeo. Hang on. . . May August continue to have these lovely rains and big berries!

JULY

Ranch: 5 active (Same), $1,758,600 average listing price (Same), 0 sales and pending.

Residential Homes: 121 active (barely up), 13 sold (down), 27 under contract (up), 1 pending (same), $466,923 average sold price (down), $790,368 average listing price (down)

Land and Lots: 144 active (up), 9 sold (down), sold price average $236,599 (up), 12 under contract (up), 1 pending (down), $355,178 average listing price (down)

Commercial: 19 active (up), 1 under contract (down), 1 sold (up), $1,435,526 average listing price (down).

Data from CoreLogix, Montana Regional MLS. Data does not include private sales.