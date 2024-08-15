Plains moves forward with old sewage lagoon work

Members of the Plains Town Council unanimously approved the hiring of a contractor to decommission and demolish the old sewage lagoon last Monday at City Hall.

Olympus Technical Services of Helena won the bid to dismantle the old wastewater treatment plant at the end of Helterline Drive with its bid of $71,670. Olympus Technical Services was one of five companies, including one from Sanders County, to bid on the project, said Mayor Joel Banham.

The liners from the old ponds will be removed and disposed of and some of the old equipment will be removed. The lagoon structures will remain for the time being. Greg Dicken, the town's water and sewer operator, said it's undecided what to do with the small building nearest to the river. He said it might be salvaged and used by the town elsewhere. He didn't know when Olympus Technical Services would begin work, but said it would most likely be finished by winter.

The council unanimously voted its approval on a Morrison Maierle contract adjustment of $55,500 for the engineering firm for upgrades and repairs to the present lagoon. The initial project cost was $770,631. The increase will cover six additional upgrades at the new facility, including $5,000 for lift station pump service. The document states that the "existing pumps were not delivering the volume of influent to the new wastewater treatment plant as anticipated during design and each pump is performing differently." Banham said the cost increase is covered by remaining American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

In unfinished business, the council again tabled the Review of Chapter 4 because the town's attorney has not finished his review. It was reported at the 30-minute meeting that the Parks and Recreation Committee planted six trees in the E.L. Johnson Memorial Park and plans to plant five additional trees and some 15 shrubs when the temperature gets cooler. The additional plants were recently donated by Lynch Creek Nursery of Plains with a value close to $1,000, said Kelly Dossett of Parks and Recs.

Cathy Emmett, the town clerk, announced that the town will be having its preliminary budget hearing for the 2024/2025 annual budget at City Hall at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 19, followed by a special council meeting at 6:30 p.m. The council will vote on the final budget at its regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept.3, at 7 p.m.

The mayor praised the Town of Plains Fire Department and the Plains-Paradise Rural Fire District for their firefighting efforts on the home of Prentiss and Nawatha Campbell a week ago. He noted that firefighters prevented the blaze from spreading to other homes. He also praised the several community residents for stepping up to help deploy fire hoses. In addition, he appreciated the St. James Catholic Church for opening its doors for people. In his monthly report, Banham noted that the town pumped 10,403,000 gallons of water and sold 7,867,630 for a 24% loss, but he believes the difference is due to the summer pool activity and parks irrigation. He also said that an anonymous donor provided umbrellas and shades for the pool valued at $700. The new irrigation on the west greenway was completed and irrigation on the east end was hoped to be finished last week.

Next month's council meeting will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 3, due to the Monday holiday.