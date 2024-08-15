At the age of 93, Jimme Lee Wilson, retired rancher, passed away quietly at his home in Santa Barbara, CA on August 1, 2024, where he and his wife Carolyn lived for the past six years.

Jimme was born in Billings, MT, May 21, 1931, to Paul and Catherine Bender Wilson. He later graduated from Laurel High School in 1949, and played in the East-West Shrine Football Game his senior year. In 1949, he enrolled at the University of Montana where he played center and linebacker for the Grizzly football team. While at the U, Jimme met Eileen Polk of Williston, ND, and after graduating from the U of M, Jimme and Eileen were married. Shortly after that, Jimme attended flight school in Texas and was stationed in Stuttgart, Germany where he served for three years achieving the rank of 1st Lieutenant as a pilot with the Army 7th Command.

In 1959, Jimme and Eileen established the Bonnie J Ranch, located in Trout Creek, MT, where he, Eileen, and their four children raised Horned Hereford cattle for 52 years. After that, Jimme partnered with their youngest son, Patrick Wilson, until a partial sale of the ranch in 2011. During these years, Jimme was President of the Western Montana Stockmen's Association (WMSA) in 1982, President of the Montana Stock Growers Association (MSGA) in 1986 and National Cattlemen's Association (NCA) in 1992.

As president of the NCA in 1992, he spent 300 days traveling throughout the US and internationally representing America Beef and promoting the National Cattlemen's Association, which is now known as the National Beef Cattle Association, NCBA. Being President of the NCA was one of the highlights of his ranching career. In his acceptance speech at the annual Western Montana Stockmen's Association Meeting, where he was recognized for his Lifetime Achievement Award, Jimmie's encouragement was, "The life blood of these associations is the membership. Get involved, join committees and provide the leadership."

At the age of 84, Jimme reconnected with an old college friend, Carolyn Jelks, and they were married the same year, both being widowed. They found happiness and companionship again. They resided briefly in Arizona, and later moved to Santa Barbara, CA, where they enjoyed their lives together attending the World Series in Los Angeles, concerts, and frequenting the local restaurants.

Jimme considered his four children, their spouses and his grandchildren as his most cherished and proudest accomplishments in his life.

Preceding his death was Jimme's wife, Eileen, daughter, Phyllis Stivers-Wilson of St. Ignatius, MT, mother Katherine and father, Paul of Billings, MT, and his younger brother Tommy Wilson, Buckeye, AZ.

Surviving family is his current wife, Carolyn, Santa Barbara, CA; Jeff (Shoni) and their two sons, Paul and Luke, of Potomac, MT; son Mike (Julie) of Missoula, MT, and his youngest son Patrick (Mindi) and daughters Sydnee Ann and Savana of Trout Creek, MT.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Western Montana Stockmen's Association or the NCA in Jimme's name. A memorial service is tentatively planned for late September at the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery on Tower Street in Missoula, MT.