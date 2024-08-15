Lawrence Lawson Kennedy, husband of Sandra Sitzmann and father of Chris Kennedy, left this world on November 24, 2023, at Immanuel Lutheran Nursing Home in Kalispell, Montana.

Lawrence entered this world as a roaring lion, an Indiana Jones character who never took "no" for an answer. He was born in California, determined to conquer everything presented to him. He was unstoppable, his creative spirit leading him to achieve everything he wished for in life. He was a man of many talents: an artist, healer, advertising executive, parapsychologist, car club guy, race car driver, and the list goes on and on. He was always grateful and always open to new adventures in life.

Lawrence and Sandra were married on January 24, 2004, in Polson, Montana. For a total of 42 years, Lawrence and Sandra dedicated their lives to growth and development, advancing concepts of health and wellness while traveling around the country. As active members of alternative conferences, they offered education to their like-minded circuit members and frequently taught in many communities

Prior to that, Lawrence was in the military, serving on active duty from 1957 to 1960 in Germany and also in Korea along the 38th Parallel following the conflict. He served as an Air Sea Rescue pilot and medic in the reserves from 1961 to 1963 at Port Hueneme Naval Air Station Base in Ventura, California, and then again from 1972 to 1974 at El Toro Air Base in Orange County, California.

Lawrence was my gift in life. He led us to work as a team. We accomplished more as partners and we were a formidable team. I will always see him as my best friend and my best teacher in life, and he always said that I was his best student. Lawrence Kennedy will always be remembered and loved for his dedication to humanity and personal sacrifice for a greater future. His humor and laughter will always be missed and cherished.

A memorial service will be held for family and friends on August 22, 2024 (Lawrence's B-Day), at Symes Hotel in Hot Springs, Montana, at 11 a.m.