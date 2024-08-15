Margaret A. Filippi went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 29, 2024, at home. Margaret is no longer in pain and no more suffering. Thank you Jesus and praise be to God.

Margaret was born October 15, 1935, in London, England. She moved to Paris, France, when she was 20 years old and loved every moment of her three years there. She learned to write and speak French and German fluently. She then moved to California in 1959 and was a secretary to the president of a large company until she moved to Grants Pass, Oregon, and became a dispatcher for the Grants Pass City police department.

And that is where our lives began. In 1972 Margaret met Frank Filippi in the police station where he was a deputy sheriff. They married and moved to Noxon, Montana. We had 52 years of a life Blessed by the Love of our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ. Margaret was not just a woman, she was a LADY with a kind sweet spirit. Margaret will truly be missed by all who ever met her. She loved to quilt and do crafts and was a gourmet cook.