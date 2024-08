Family Birth Services as well as Mark and Madeline Vogel of Whitefish are pleased to announce the birth of Theodore Douglas. Baby Theo was born July 5 in the wee hours of the morning. He weighed in at 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Thankful grandparents are Doug and Jennifer Sproul and grandmother Joyce Vogel herself. -Joyce Vogel CPM LM and Rebekah Sweet LMA