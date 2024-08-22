Communities enjoy Shakespeare in the Park

Shakespeare in the Park returned to Sanders County this week. Sunday evening had the troupe performing Hamlet in the Trout Creek Park. Liz Stender with the Trout Creek Community Improvement Association said the play was well attended with over 100 people enjoying the nice weather. Wild Cuisine catered the event. Lunch and dinner was provided by chef Stephanie Martin. "Once again she outdid herself with her delicious menu for the performing actors," Stender said. They were pleased with the food and said it was the best they have had on their tour this year.

On Monday evening, the actors took the stage in Plains at the fairgrounds to perform The Winter's Tale. The performance was sponsored by the Plains Woman's Club. Most of the actors returned from previous years. Sam Cheeseman said he enjoyed performing at the fairgrounds with the trees and the views. "It's alway wonderful to be in Plains. The audience was engaged and the crowd was fantastic." Cheeseman said. "The food that was served to us in Trout Creek yesterday was amazing and the people there and here in Plains are always nice," he concluded.

The park had several spectators coming in anticipation of an evening's entertainment of Shakespearian culture as the actors performed Hamlet in Trout Creek on Sunday.