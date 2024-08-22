Cyclists tour area farms

The morning was cool and sunny as bicyclists began their 30 mile tour with six stops at farms and a mill. They were able to experience the quiet Clark Fork River and learn about locally sourced products. The group started at the Sanders County Fairgrounds at 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The 60 degree temperature with no wind or rain made the tour easily enjoyable for riders of all ages and abilities. Riders came from as far away as Michigan and Arizona. The group totalled over 65 participants, according to organizer Juli Thurston. Ten people from Sanders County participated, from Plains, Thompson Falls and Trout Creek.

Kristen Galbraith from Livingston said she was having a good time on the tour. "It is beautiful here. I camped at the fairgrounds with about ten others," she said. Two riders from Chicago had friends in Plains to stay with. Noah Tibben-Lembke and Sylvia Shutes said it was their first time to Plains. "The trip here was great. We love it here. The hills are nice; we don't have them in Chicago," Shutes said.

Several varieties of bikes were used for the tour. Some rode electric bikes, some had touring bikes. One man rode his incumbent bike and another woman toured on her old fashioned bicycle without gears or brakes.

Mary Gagliardi from Colorado via Idaho Falls, as she put it, said "I have a gravel bike. I believe you should ride what you have. So I brought my gravel bike with me instead of my mountain bike." She said she found out about the tour on facebook. "I checked out the distance and drove to St Regis and spent the night there." Her dog, Frank, stayed at the fairgrounds in the shade."He goes everywhere with me and sometimes on rides, but I didn't think it was a good idea to take him today," Gagliardi concluded.

Bob and Linda Phillips from Redland, California, came up to Trout Creek to stay for the summer. "The tour was good but we had two flat tires and got a late start," Bob said. "It was a very nice tour even if we didn't get to go to all the farms," Linda added.

With the large group of riders, volunteer Bruce Beckstead said they staggered them in groups to keep the numbers down at each stop and the road less congested. The first stop was the 3H Simmental Ranch close to the fairgrounds on River Road East. The owner Gary Hafner said they brought their Simmental/ SimmAngus cows from Oregon in 2016. The ranch calves in spring and fall to meet the needs of bull buyers. Among other challenges and opportunities, Hafner said they have upgraded their irrigation systems from hand lines to wheel lines and K-lines and have a seven tower pivot to decrease water consumption. The ranch grows its own hay and sells hay to local cattle and horse customers.

The next stop was the Ragged Edge Mill up Blackjack Road. Jerry Marjerrison said he was born into a timber family in the Plains area. Now 72 years old, he said he bought his first mill at age thirty. He has lived on the same property all his life and has a special niche in his ability to cut forty-five foot long logs. "Now my grandkids are doing well with me in the timber industry," Marjerrison reported. "The mill operation will go to his grandson," Beckstead added. "I really enjoy working with wood. The woods have been and continue to be good to all of us," Marjerrison concluded.

The Wild Horse Lavender farm was a fair distance from the mill. The route continued up Blackjack to Four Corners and on up River Road West. "The farm has always given us purpose, and a good life to share with others," Carrissa McNamara said. She recently purchased a still from Italy to make hydrosols and oils from the lavender. "It's not easy but we do it together as a family. We open our home frequently to the community, hoping that they are as touched by the farm as we are, and that they will help us in our fight to preserve small family farms and rural communities," McNamara said.

Farther up River Road West is the old Marjerison family farm. In its fourth generation it still offers good experiences. "Good memories, good teaching are all a part of my childhood on this farm. We have always, and still do, work together as a family. It is a good life," Irma Steinebach said. "Life is good here on the farm and still a good and wonderful place to grow up," Myra Lindborg added.

The map led the group back to Four Corners to the Cavill Ranch. Fred and Gaye Cavill moved to Plains in 1967 with their four children. "The purchase of our little ranch kept all of us busy, but the work was our life. Everyone had a love of work and rural living. Our ranch has had success in raising great kids with great values in a great community," the Cavills said.

Back down the road near the Fairgrounds, the sixth stop concluded the tours. The Cold Spring Ranch, tucked in the lush landscape close to the river, is home to owners and operators, Wayne and Norma Cole. The ranch spans three generations that started in 1941. With grass management of the property, water irrigation improvements and intentional genetic breeding of their small herd, they have supplied grass fed beef to many local families. Norma and Wayne thank those families for their support and the help from their son and daughter in law, Nathan and Rose Cole, "for all their extra time they have put in to help us" they said.

At the fairgrounds, lunch was provided by Hot Springs FFA. Justin Wright, the Hot Springs Agriculture and FFA teacher, said they catered the lunch with locally grown menu items. The students made salads, corn on the cob, green beans, and baked beans. Beef and bison sandwiches and melons were locally sourced. The desserts and breakfast cinnamon rolls were provided by Em's Cafe in Plains. "The money we earn today will help with registrations and travel to state competitions and conventions," Wright said.

Live music by Spa City band entertained during lunch. They are a Hot Springs band that has been playing a variety of music for a few years, according to Mindy Leichtnam who sings lead in many of the songs. Chad Revier from Plains, Lenny and Aurora Page, Nick Pavlich, and Andrew and Mindy Leichtnam from Hot Springs make up the band that "mostly plays for fun," Mindy said. Several local vendors set up their tables for the guests. There was coffee from KooKoo Sint Brewing, beer from Limberlost Brewing, both from Thompson Falls, wine from Watch Dog Winery in Dixon, and lavender plus other crafts from Wild Horse Lavender in Plains.

Juli Thurston from MSU Extension said she is very pleased with the outcome of the numbers. "Being our first year, it has turned out quite well," she said. Thurston along with Wendy Carr, also from the MSU Extension Office, Kayla Mosher from Kaniksu Land and Trust, and Carrissa McNamara are the organizers of the Pedal & Farm Tour event. "The registration fee is $85 and includes lunch and a T-shirt. Just to eat lunch is $40," she said. "We always like to thank our sponsors: Kaniksu Land and Trust, MSU Extension of Sanders County, Montana Farmers Union, Montana Department of Commerce, AG West Financial, Whitefish Credit Union, and Montana Farmers Union Foundation," Thurston said. "Save the date for next year, August 2, 2025," she concluded.