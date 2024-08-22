Trails & Tales nature series season winds down

There was a light sprinkling of rain as the group headed out on the Mule Pasture trail. Trails and Tales wrapped up its summer event last week with books about forest animals. Kayla Mosher spearheaded the activity that gave children and parents the opportunity to spend time together out on a walk and listen to books being read at stops along the way. "There were seven walks scheduled but one was canceled due to rain," Kayla said. The schedule had one walk a week on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. Each month from June 18 to August 13 the trail was at a different location. June walks were at the Island Park trail, July walks were held at the Powerhouse trail, and August at the Mule Pasture. Each week the books had a different theme.

Kayla brought her two children for the one hour event. Millie and Wade used stumps as drums to entertain while they waited for others to show up. "The walks are about one mile with two stops for reading within an hour," Kayla said.

Kaelene Berger had her four children with her. Daniel and Ida walked and played while Lydia, a toddler, and Hans, an infant, enjoyed being carried on mom's front and back. The two were lulled to sleep by the peaceful walk.

Veronica Ingle brought her two children, Alice and Calvin. Alice walked with Millie and Calvin found sticks to entertain himself with and climbed rocks to burn off energy. This was the Ingle's and Berger's first time coming out for the walk and stories.

"There have been a multitude of different families who have come out over the summer. I have received a lot of good feedback from people who have enjoyed the program. One parent was sad that they could only make it to one week. She told me that she started taking her kids on walks to read books," Kayla said. "I say we will probably do it again next year," she added.

"It was my first time and I really had fun with all the nature around me. The books were good and cute with animals and nature," Alice said. Millie had her own response as well. "It was really fun today with the books and walking on the trails. I love animals so I liked the stories about the forest animals," she said.

Daniel and Ida commented on their experiences. "It was my first time. I enjoyed the books and the weather was nice. I will come back next year," Daniel said. Ida agreed. "Nice weather today. I enjoyed the walk and I liked the stories. My favorite part was when the bunny finally got some friends. I will come again," she said.