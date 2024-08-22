Justice Court

Your Best Source For Sanders County News
Montana Highway Patrol
Tatonkaska Howard, 49, seatbelt violation, $20.
Andrew Orr, 37, driving without valid driver’s license, $85; night speeding, $20.
Brian Knutson, 40, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Sandra Aschenbrenner, 79, careless driving, $85.
Gary Casson, 77, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Brittany Rutter, 39, day speeding, $20.
Matthew Shuttle, 58, operating without liability insurance, 4th or subsequent offense, $535, 10 days jail; seatbelt violation, $20.
Douglas Schallmoser, 37, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Sanders County Sheriff’s Office
Destiny Bourque, 32, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Traci Bush, 46, operating non-commercial vehicle with alcohol concentration of 0.08% BAC or greater, 1st offense, $685.
Joey Petty, 45, day speeding, $70.
Utkarsh Ruchir, 25, speeding in a restricted zone, $105.
Sahajpreet Singh, 25, failure to follow conditions/requirements of special permit, $135.
David Ducote, 61, day speeding, $20.
Terry Pedersen, 58, unlawful possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle on highway, $75.
Alice Wuermli, 44, speeding in a restricted zone, $65.
Motor Carrier Services
Robert Partridge, 32, exceed 34,000 lbs tandem axle weight limit, $160.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks
Jaycee Miller, 25, fishing without a license, $135.
