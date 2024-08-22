Shirley Catherine (Franck) Windle

Shirley Catherine Windle went peacefully to her heavenly home August 12, 2024, 17 days before her 85th birthday.

Shirley C. Windle was born at the Yak Mine (MT) on August 29,1939, to Rose and Claude Franck and raised in Trout Creek together with her twelve siblings. She attended school in Trout Creek and Thompson Falls and graduated from Noxon High School. She also attended Prairie Bible College.

Shirley was married to Jerome (Jerry) Windle on June 1, 1957, and had four children, Martin Windle, Cynthia Smith (Windle), Douglas Windle, and Lawrence Windle. She had 16 grandchildren and 43 great grandchildren. She and Jerome were married for 67 years.

Shirley served as a missionary, pastor's wife, and college alumni representative for over fifty years in Bolivia, South America, Hot Springs, Montana, Fort Shaw, Montana, and Trout Creek, Montana, sharing her faith in Jesus Christ to many.

Shirley is survived by her husband Jerry; children Martin, Cynthia, Douglas and Lawrence; grandchildren; and five siblings, Ray, Dale, Margaret, Jean and Barbara.

Shirley's Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2024, at Cabinet Mountain Bible Church in Trout Creek. Pastor Cody Paige will be officiating. A reception will be held following the service in the church fellowship hall. The service will be live streamed through the CMBC Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cabinetmountainbiblechurch/videos.

Shirley's remains will be interred at the family plot in Whitepine Cemetery in a private family service.

Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to El Jordán, a center for at-risk children, youth, adults and families in Santa Cruz, Bolivia (www.eljordan.org). Contributions should be made payable to Cabinet Mountain Bible Church, P.O. Box 1475, Trout Creek, MT, 59874, memo to "El Jordan: in memory of Shirley Windle", or online through Avant Ministries earmarked project El Jordan: in memory of Shirley Windle.