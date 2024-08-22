Tom Konen passed away on August 10, 2024, at his home in Polson, Montana, surrounded by his loving family, after a 10-month battle with multiple myeloma. He was born in Butte, Montana on July 5, 1961.

Tom was a successful chiropractor with a clinic in Plains and at Logan Health Polson. He had a soft spot for his many patients and was well known for his big bear hugs in and out of the treatment room.

Tom loved his Butte roots and will forever have ties to his lifelong friends and coaches from all over who kept in touch frequently and to the very end of his life. Thank you to those who reached out to him especially during this past year. Your texts, phone calls, prayers and visits meant the world to him and brought him to tears. There are too many to mention but please know he was touched by ALL of you!!

Also, a huge thank you to our Polson and Sanders County families and friends for your love and support during this challenging year. Our motto of "it takes a village" has even more significance and as Tom would say were silver linings in difficult times.

He was an athlete and Butte tough as witnessed through his accomplishments in football, wrestling, boxing and coaching.

First Team All-State Offensive Tackle, Butte High School, 1979

State Class AA Heavyweight Champion, Butte High School, 1979 Montana East-West Shrine Game, 1979 Three-time First Team All-Conference Offensive Tackle, Carroll College All-District 12 NAIA Offensive Tackle, Carroll College, 1982 Frontier Conference Championship Team member, Carroll College,1980-1981-1982 Carroll College Hall of Fame, 1996

Tom was a very modest guy, shying away from celebratory events and asked to not have a big service or procession in his honor. His family will be celebrating him privately this fall in his big, beautiful backyard as he requested. Those who were close to him know it was easier for him to honor than to be honored, but we will forever honor him. We will miss him fiercely, every second of every day - in the kitchen, in the raft, on the golf course, and on the deck.

Tom is survived by his wife Carol, his children, Logan, Jake (Lacey), Mackenzie (Austin), Zach (Allie), Wyatt, Rebecca (Harrison), Libby, Sarah, Clare and Eli, his eight grandchildren, Nevaeh, Kira, Taurie, Niko, Brody, Calum, Paisley and Collyns, who will forever miss their Papa/Poppy and his notorious sweet treat stash.

Tom also leaves his partners in crime, brothers Mike and Gary, and will be remembered repeatedly in stories of their childhood upbringing, and sister Kathleen. He also will be missed by his brothers-in-law, Tim and B. He had a special relationship with nieces and nephews, Tessa, Casey, Tyler, Haley, Hannah, Nolan, Nate, Sam, Emma, Nicole, Kevin, Kaitlyn, Emily, Noah, and Nathan. Uncle Tom was a very special guy to all of them and their families.

He was preceded in death by his mom, Rita, only 2 weeks before on July 27, 2024, and his father-in-law Bill on June 6, 2023. He leaves behind his dad John Thomas Konen of Butte, and favorite mother-in-law, Carolyn Hagedorn of the family compound in Polson.

Donations can be made in honor of Tom Konen and Ty Damaskos to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation at http://www.themmrf.org. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.lakefuneralhomeandcremation.com.

Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.