Viola Bernice (Nash) Allestad, 87, lived an ideal life; a daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and devoted child of God.

She was born in Devon, Montana, to William and Jessie (Dickson ) Nash, the sixth of ten children. She spent her early childhood in Devon and then moved to Shelby. On November 14,1950, she married Lars Allestad. They lived in Plains, Montana, and then in Texas, as Lars was in the Army. They returned to Montana and settled in Great Falls, where they raised six children. Even as a devoted wife, mother, and Sunday school teacher, she found time to work at North Junior High School and was an outstanding "Lunch Room Lady." Upon retirement, they moved back to their beloved Plains. She served on the Clark Fork Valley Hospital Auxiliary. They had many special occasions with their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Viola is survived by her children Ole (Janice), Oscar (Sheila), Kermit (Leah), Bernard (Kari) and Bernice; 16 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her parents William and Jessie; husband Lars; siblings Leo, Edward, Frank, Emma, Verda, Virgil, Danny, Paul and Neva; daughter Christine; grandson Evan; and great-grandson Garrett.

She passed away August 13,2024, of natural causes in Missoula, Montana. Services were held August 19 at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Thompson Falls, Montana, with interment at Plains Cemetery immediately following.