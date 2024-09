Members of the Noxon Fire Department, with help from firefighters from Thompson Falls and Heron, assembled and installed a new 8-foot by 10-foot climbing wall in the playground at Noxon School on Saturday. The booster club purchased the equipment a couple years ago, and the volunteers stepped up to get it installed, said Jim Byler with the Noxon department. The volunteers were treated to a steak dinner to thank them for their work.