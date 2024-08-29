Question of the week: Are you going to the Sanders County Fair or any fairs this year?

LYNN SAMPSEL, Thompson Falls - “Yes, I like going to the Sanders County Fair to see the animals and look at the sewing projects.”

MICHEALL SCHWAB, full time RVer - ”No, but we want to buy a home in northwest Montana. Then I will go to the fair.”

GARETT LACY, Trout Creek - “Likely, I will go to the Sanders County Fair. I last went five or six years ago. I like the food and rides.”

BRIAR PALMER, Thompson Falls - “I have gone to fairs in the past but will not be going to any this year.”

GENEVIEVE DESCHAMPS, Plains - “I am definitely going to the Sanders County Fair and if I have time I will go to others. I like watching the demolition derby and rodeo.”

SHARON NIEMI, Plains - “I am going to the Sanders County Fair on Friday with my 6-year-old daughter to see the animals and go on carnival rides. I’m very excited to take her this year.”