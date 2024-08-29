Sportlight on the Arts

Alyssa Geisbusch

Alyssa Geisbusch – Thompson Falls High School

Interviewed by Gary Sanks

Alyssa Geisbusch is 14 years old and just started her freshman year at Thompson Falls High School. She had band and choir class every day in junior high and enjoyed both experiences. But her primary love and favorite activity is playing instruments. And lots of instruments!!

She said her favorite is the clarinet and she's been playing it the longest starting in sixth grade. Other instruments she enjoys are (in no order) the bass clarinet, alto saxophone, flute, bass guitar, contra-alto clarinet, and ukulele. She has played the piano some – no lessons, just from watching videos. She said her parents have some musical background and her brother started playing the guitar and she always wanted to play an instrument.

It was interesting to listen to Alyssa talk about the genres she enjoys the most; "soft rock, blues, and Alternative/Indie." Some of the bands she enjoys and listens to definitely reflect those genres; Willis, Green Day, and Blues Brothers. She'd like to play in an orchestra some day and also start her own band playing "middle road rock."

I believe Alyssa is well on her way living a life full of music! When I asked if she had anything to say to other young people who are interested in music she responded, "If you have a chance to play, definitely do it!! It's lots of fun!!"

"Spotlight on the Arts" by The Paradise Center honors and encourages students in the arts by highlighting their talent and acknowledging the support they receive through their schools and teachers.

