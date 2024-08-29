Justice Court

Montana Highway Patrol

Ashley Kenmille, 41, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.

Matthew Miller, 54, operating with expired registration, $85.

Russell Flanigan, 34, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.

Kristine Belista, 27, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.

Thaiden Mullan, 23, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.

Caitlyn Palin, 19, night speeding, $70.

Aaliyah Gohl, 20, seatbelt violation, $20.

Lonnie Deleeuw, 55, day speeding, $70.

Amber Niblack, 38, operating in violation of restrictions imposed on driver’s license, $85.

Calvin Timmer, 17, seatbelt violation, $20.

Sanders County Sheriff’s Office

Joel Vessie, 57, resisting arrest, $385, 180 days jail with all suspended; negligent endangerment, $575, 1 year jail with all suspended; stop sign violation, $75; day speeding, $70.

Clifford Stephens, 79, operating non-commercial vehicle with alcohol concentration of 0.08% BAC or greater, 1st offense, $735, 6 months jail with all suspended.

Jacob Oliver, 20, operating a vehicle upon public highways without license plates, $85, deferred imposition of sentence.

Nicholas Zavoiano, 21, speeding in a restricted zone, $65.

Kathryn Buchanan, 58, night speeding, $20; operating without liability insurance in effect, 1st offense, $85, deferred imposition of sentence.

Billy Short, 59, careless driving, $75; driving while privilege suspended/revoked, 1st offense, $275; driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, 3rd offense, $2,585, 30 days jail.

Motor Carrier Services

Kurt Johnston, 50, operating commercial vehicle without CDL, 1st offense, $235.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

Payton Frields, 24, operating motorboat/vessel for towing without an observer, $85.

Marcelo Perez, 47, fishing without a license, $135.

Brock Ryan, 17, fishing without a license, $135.