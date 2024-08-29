Man pleads not guilty to felony DUI

David Lee Grant appeared before Judge Molly Owen on Tuesday, entering a not guilty plea to a felony count of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, fourth or subsequent offense. Judge Owen set this matter for a jury trial on February 10, 2025.

On August 5, according to the charging documents, Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Zachary Rehbein received a report of a “rolling” partner or family member assault occurring in a vehicle on Hwy 382. Upon locating and stopping the reported vehicle, Trooper Rehbein identified the driver as Grant, noting a strong odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle. The passenger, Grant’s wife, informed Trooper Rehbein that she didn’t want to be in the vehicle with Grant anymore.

Grant, once asked to exit the vehicle, displayed numerous indicators of impairment and did not successfully complete the standard field sobriety tests. Grant allegedly admitted to having three prior DUI convictions, but then refused the preliminary breath test and a blood test. A warrant was obtained for a blood sample, which was then forwarded to the Montana State Crime Lab for testing. Trooper Rehbein later confirmed that Grant has three previous DUI convictions out of Missoula County.

Anthony T. Worth, pursuant to a plea agreement between the parties, pleaded no contest to a felony count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs, with three misdemeanor charges to be dismissed at sentencing. Judge Owen set this case for a sentencing hearing on October 8.