Officials tour T. Falls sewer project

The Thompson Falls sewer project got some national attention last week.

Andy Berke is the Administrator for the Rural Utilities Service (RUS) of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Berke came to Thompson Falls last week from Washington, D.C., to check progress on the city's wastewater project. Berke said the goal of RUS is to help rural America get the infrastructure they need. "These are projects that help communities thrive and grow," Berke said. He added that he was visiting RD-funded projects to help people back in Washington, D.C., understand the need and work to continue funding the program.

Thompson Falls received Rural Development funding from the USDA for phases 1 and 2 of the wastewater project. Kathleen Williams, the state director for Rural Development, also visited Thompson Falls last Tuesday. "It's always amazing the leadership that is necessary to succeed," she said after touring the city's wastewater treatment plant and a new lift station on Preston Avenue. Carrie Gardner with Great West Engineering, who managed the project, said that the city has had a lot of partnerships with other agencies throughout the project.

Mayor Rusti Leivestad and former Mayor Mark Sheets, who was involved in the sewer project from the beginning, joined the officials on the project tour. Sheets provided Williams and Berke with background on the project and explained how it came to fruition.

Berke said he understands the mayor's job. Prior to joining the Biden administration, he served as the mayor of Chattanooga, Tennessee.

"This has been great. I learned a lot and appreciate your leadership," Berke said at the end of the tour. Sheets thanked the Rural Development representatives for their support of the project. "Without RD, it wouldn't have happened," he stated.