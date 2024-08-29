Plains adds security features for new school year

The Plains Schools administration is preparing to open this school year with additional security precautions in an effort to provide a safer environment for its staff and students.

The teachers and staff held an evacuation exercise on Thursday, utilizing its new "Emergent 3" software. The E3 system connects the teachers and staff to a custom alert notification that lets the school staff know if the emergency is a fire, an earthquake or an intruder alert. "It's a great system. We have a few bugs to work out, but it'll be very good," said Kevin Meredith, the elementary school principal and primary coordinator for the new system.

The school administration had met with local law enforcement and first responders to assess the level of the school safety and came to the conclusion that additional security was warranted in the building and playgrounds, according to Dr. Kathleen Walsh, the school's superintendent. "A safe school environment ensures the well-being of students, teachers and staff. Feeling safe at school can positively impact students' academic, emotional and social development," said Walsh, who added that the primary goal is to create a proactive safe learning environment from harmful activity on school grounds. With the E3 system, Walsh said that her staff can manage any school emergency, utilizing a custom alert notification, interaction maps and real time chat. She said Clark Fork Valley Hospital uses the same system.

"This system allows immediate communication with law enforcement and cuts down on response time. Our police department will be part of this system and be some of the first to know when a situation arises," she said.

More than 50 school staffers participated in the drill last Thursday to test the Emergent 3 system with a "full scale evacuation" to the Plains-Thompson Falls Ranger District some 300 yards from the school. "It went well. Everyone seemed to know where they were going and got over there pretty quickly," said Meredith, who's been with Plains School for nine years, first as the high school principal and then as the principal for the elementary school.

"It is a more sophisticated and modern system. One of the main benefits of a system like E3 for the school is that it can be more mobile and adaptable," said Meredith. "In the event that circumstances change during an emergency, it will be possible to quickly inform everyone of the change and what steps need to be taken," he added. "Despite a bit of a glitch with the computer, I think it was a good first run. Staff is aware and knows the app and how it is used. Everything takes time to do it well," said Walsh.

The school is also beefing up its entire security program with additional fencing, inside double doors, new windows, security cameras, and a new fire alarm system, all purchased through a federal program called Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief - ESSER - and at no expense to the district, said Walsh, adding that the school has spent about $469,000 of ESSER funds on the new systems and items. "But of course there is no price that can be put on the safety of our students and staff," said Walsh.

Overall, the evacuation drill was a success, said Meredith. The group practiced four times by gathering in the cafeteria. In the final evacuation, the teachers and staff poured out of various doors and quickly made their way to the ranger station, where Meredith briefed the group on where at the ranger station they would hold up until buses for students arrived. The only glitch was they couldn't get the new system to connect to the staff's workstations; instead, the alert went to their cellphones, which also works well, according to Meredith.

The school has conducted the same evacuation plan through the years and includes the Revier Transportation Services, Plains Police Department, and the Sanders County Sheriff's Office. The ranger district empties its garage bays to temporarily house the students and staff.

"Hopefully, we won't have to run this situation for real, but if we did, there are over 40 people or so that would know what to do," Meredith said. He added that they did the evacuation with students about five years ago and it went well. He said they're planning to continue training at a later date when they're able to also utilize the software with district workstations.

The double doors the school purchased will probably be installed during the winter break, said Walsh. Visitors will be buzzed in by the school clerk and deliveries can be slipped through a sliding glass window.

"While some may disagree with some of the changes made, we have an ethical, moral and legal duty to be proactive in preventing possible violent or dangerous situations. Even in small communities such as ours safety in our schools must be a priority. Experts in the field tell us it is not a matter of if it will happen but rather when," said Walsh.

The school also held its annual open house Friday. Seventh-graders were given a special tour because it would be their first time in that part of the school. Meredith guessed that about 90% of the 129 high school, 62 junior high and 213 elementary school students attended the open house. Students also got to meet the new music teacher, Rhiannon Greenwood, a 2012 Plains High School graduate.