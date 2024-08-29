Plains welcomes restaurants old and new

The Circle in Plains has reopened after a long closure. "Business has been steady," according to manager Braden Starika of Plains."We opened on July 23," said owner Joe Gamboa. The restaurant had been closed prior to COVID for remodel, then opened briefly during COVID, according to Gamboa. The old-time Coke decor and atmosphere has been a part of the Plains Circle for decades.

"This is its 55th year of existence. The Coca-Cola company is going to redo our awnings," Gamboa said. The Circle is currently onpen 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Breakfast will be served starting in September. The menu has burgers and sandwiches served with crinkle cut fries, and other popular items.

"Right now we have 17 employees," Starika said.

"We are glad to be back," said, Gamboa, who isalso the restaurant's main cook.

The other new restaurant in town is an authentic Chinese eatery on the opposite end of Plains. C&K Chinese Restaurant opened its doors in June.

"We have been renting the building since last November," said co-owner Shaofang Kang. She said they wanted everything to be just right before opening. "Our food is fresh and cooked to order. No leftovers. My husband is very picky about presentation and freshness," she added. Shujie Cheng knows the restaurant business and is also the chef. "I am learning the business," Kang said.

The couple moved to Montana from California because they like the snow. "It is quiet here and everybody's very nice," according to Kang. "Sundays are slower as people go to church, but the other days are pretty steady," she said.

"It has been nice working here. I am excited for them to become better known. They are a joy to work for," said Victoria Bryan of Trout Creek. "Cheng likes to make his food fresh and takes pride in his cooking," she explained.

C&K is open 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday at the junction of Highways 200 and 28.

Kang runs a massage studio in the same complex that is open on Mondays.