Michael McClellan

Micheal McClellan

9/17/45 - 8/1/24

Mike was born to Parker and Betty Hoxie in Hawaii and had a brother Robert of Oxnard, California. They have all passed and now are all together as a family again. Mike, also known as Mad Mike, moved to Thompson Falls in the early 1990s. He worked all over the Northwest in sawmills as well as in the Dick Vinson Mill in Trout Creek. He was an amazing metal fabricator as well as a machinist and was a great friend!

He is survived by his daughter Janene McCune of Star, Idaho, and his son Mark Jones of Ramona, California.

He will be truly missed by friends in Thompson Falls, Heron, Spokane, and Sweet Home, Oregon. Rest in peace my friend.