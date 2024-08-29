May 20, 1962 -

August 24, 2024

A force of nature known for her infectious energy and boundless love, Mary Michelle Manning, 62, passed away on August 24, 2024, surrounded by family.

Mikki, as she preferred to be called, was a firecracker from birth (May 20th, 1962). She was born in Grayling, Michigan, to Jerome Lake and Kathryn Lake (Dewitt), and was loved and adored by her 3 siblings (Cheri Baldwin, Robin Shannon, and Timothy Lake).

Mikki spent her childhood in Michigan before moving to Oregon in her late teens, where she met her husband, Ray Manning. They were high school sweethearts and tied the knot in 1982. The couple then settled in Montana, where they happily raised their three children (Justin Manning, Travis Manning and Annie Manning) surrounded by pine trees.

Mikki spent years working at the Forest Service in Trout Creek, Montana. Together with her husband, she ran a concrete business, crafting molds and painting statues herself. Her most recent role was at the landfill in Libby, Montana, where she welcomed every dog with a treat and a loving pet.

Mikki was an incredibly creative individual. Her greatest passions were miniatures, leather tooling, and coloring. She shared her love for doodling and coloring with her nine grandchildren. While Mikki Manning will be deeply missed, her vibrant spirit will continue to shine through all those who were fortunate enough to know and love her.