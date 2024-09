What's the secret for growing award winning plants and veggies?

YAVY BURFORD, Plains - “Seeds planted with water in the ground. Needs to be in a safe spot with sunshine and nutrients in the ground.”

JENNY BURFORD, Plains - “I pull the weeds out of the garden.”

HAILEY YODER, Trout Creek - “You have to make sure you water them, and find out what they like.”

MADISO...